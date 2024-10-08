Ethiopian Airlines Soars Higher With New Destinations

Ethiopian Airlines, the fastest-growing airline on the continent and beyond, has seen steady growth over recent years, delivering cutting-edge services. Since its inception, the flag carrier has provided efficient and effective operations. In over seventy years, the airline has established itself as one of Africa's leading carriers, earning numerous international awards for its operational success and commitment to seamless travel experiences for passengers worldwide.

Currently flying to 139 cities globally, Ethiopian Airlines aims to expand its international destinations further as part of its growth strategy. The airline is continuously enhancing connectivity and has added new destinations each year, utilizing Addis Ababa as a central hub.

Recently, Ethiopian Airlines announced plans to add five new international destinations during the current fiscal year. Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MesfinTasew revealed this expansion, which underscores the airline's commitment to broadening its international services. The airline plans to increase its reach to 207 destinations by 2035.

The newly confirmed destinations for the 2024 fiscal year include Amsterdam (Netherlands), Monrovia (Liberia), Port Sudan, and Dhaka (Bangladesh), among others. This strategic expansion aims to enhance connectivity across Africa and beyond, fostering regional socio-economic growth and facilitating trade and tourism. Additionally, preparations are underway to launch flights to Australia within the next two years, marking a significant milestone as the airline has never previously operated flights there.

Mesfin emphasized that this expansion is part of Ethiopian Airlines' ongoing efforts to strengthen its global service and fleet size. With a fleet of 147 aircraft, the airline serves 139 international and 22 domestic destinations, continually boosting connectivity. Ethiopian Airlines is exploring options for fleet expansion, including leasing arrangements, to ensure comprehensive travel options for its customers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Business Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With these new destinations, Ethiopian Airlines reinforces its position as a leading African carrier and a preferred choice for travelers seeking convenient and affordable air travel. The airline is ambitiously targeting 25 billion USD in revenue by 2035, with plans to transport 67 million passengers annually.

Furthermore, Ethiopian Airlines Group has signed a technical advisory and consultancy contract with Dar Al-Handasah Consultants (Shair and Partners) in collaboration with the renowned Zaha Hadid Architects. This partnership aims to design and oversee the development of a Mega Airport City in Bishoftu, located just 40 km from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport. Once completed, the new airport is projected to accommodate 110 million passengers annually, quadrupling the current capacity. With its exceptional facilities, this project promises to elevate African aviation standards and strengthen regional partnerships, marking a significant advancement in air travel infrastructure for the region.

Founded in 1945, Ethiopian Airlines is the national flag carrier of Ethiopia and one of the oldest and most respected airlines in Africa. Operating from its hub Addis Ababa, the airline not only excels in aviation but also plays a crucial role in the Ethiopian economy by providing jobs and contributing to tourism and trade-key drivers of the country's development.