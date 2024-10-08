Zimbabwe: Ugandan Border Jumper Faces Deportation After Appearing in Zimbabwean Court

8 October 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

A UGANDAN female national faces deportation following her arrest for illegally entering the country through the heavily porous Chirundu Border Post.

Jane Nakazibwe aged 35, who was found without a valid permit, was arraigned before the Karoi Magistrates' Court for contravening the Immigration Act.

The presiding magistrate convicted Nakazibwe on her own plea of guilt. She now awaits deportation to Uganda.

She was ordered to pay a fine of US$150 or serve two months in prison in default of payment. In addition, Nakazibwe will be deported.

Prosecutors alleged that on September 26, 2024, Nakazibwe was intercepted by officials from Zimbabwe's Immigration Department, who were manning a roadblock at the 334km peg along the Harare-Chirundu highway while she was aboard a Harare-bound bus.

When Nakazibwe was asked to produce a permit authorising her to be in Zimbabwe, leading to her immediate detention and subsequent arrest.

