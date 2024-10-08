Malawi Legal Profession Under Siege With Corruption, Malawi Law Society Sounds Alarm

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) has ignited a firestorm of concern over rampant corruption within the legal profession, demanding an urgent reckoning for lawyers who threaten the very foundation of justice.

At a recent continuous professional development (CPD) program in Blantyre, MLS President Patrick Mpaka did not mince words, calling out the "unethical few" whose actions tarnish the reputation of the entire legal community.

"Corruption is not just a buzzword; it's a cancer that is eating away at our justice system," Mpaka declared, highlighting Section 89(2) of the Legal Education and Legal Practitioners Act (Lelpa), which empowers the High Court to punish lawyers guilty of corrupt practices. "If we don't take action now, we risk losing the trust of the very people we serve."

The CPD, themed "Overcoming Corruption from the Bar to the Bench," aimed to shine a spotlight on the growing epidemic of misconduct among legal practitioners. However, not everyone is convinced that seminars are enough to tackle this pervasive issue. Willy Kambwandira, Executive Director of the Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency, criticized the MLS's approach, saying, "Workshops won't cut it. The judiciary is failing the people of Malawi, and it's time for citizens to demand accountability."

Kambwandira's words resonate with many who feel that the judiciary, tasked with upholding the rule of law, is instead a breeding ground for unethical behavior. Lawyer Alexious Kamangila also weighed in, arguing that mere discussions won't bring about real change. "We need action, not just talk," he asserted. "It's time for all professionals to take a stand against corruption and hold each other accountable."

The urgency of the situation cannot be overstated. Last month, during the launch of the judicial calendar, the MLS stressed the critical need for legal practitioners to adhere to Section 9 of the Constitution, which mandates courts to operate impartially. Yet, with the shadow of corruption looming large, can Malawians really trust their judiciary?

As the MLS calls for integrity and accountability, the question remains: Will this be a turning point in the fight against corruption, or just another empty promise? With the stakes higher than ever, the legal profession in Malawi stands at a crossroads, and the time for decisive action is now.