Ethiopia: Ministry Pushes for Cultural Showcases Through Festivals

The Ministry of Tourism (MoT) is encouraging citizens to celebrate and promote Ethiopia's rich cultural heritage through various festivals, with a special emphasis on Irreechaa.

This message was delivered by MoT Minister Nassise Chali during her recent visit to "Tourism Week," an event organized by the Oromia Tourism Commission in Addis Ababa.

Speaking to local media, Minister Nassise stressed the importance of leveraging Ethiopia's diverse cultural assets to boost tourism. "Ethiopia is home to a multitude of ethnicities and languages; we must share our tourism potential with the world through unique celebrations like Irreechaa, cherished by the Oromo people," she stated.

She underscored the role of festivals in promoting cultural heritage, particularly in September, a month that marks the conclusion of the Ethiopian rainy season and is filled with religious and cultural observances, including Enkutatash (Ethiopian New Year), Meskel (The Finding of the True Cross), and Irreechaa. September also coincides with World Tourism Day, serving as a global platform to highlight tourism's social, cultural, and economic impacts.

The minister indicated that her ministry has been actively working to promote Ethiopia's underutilized tourism resources throughout September and encouraged all segments of society to participate in these initiatives. "We have a wealth of historical sites, natural beauty, and diverse cultures that can attract international visitors," she added.

Supporting this initiative, Oromia Tourism Commissioner LeliseDhugaa emphasized the importance of festivals in building connections among people and businesses. "Ethiopians must collaborate to showcase our culture and heritage to the world," she noted. This year's Irreechaa festival drew attendees from African countries such as Kenya, Rwanda, and Burundi, as well as visitors from Nepal and the Ethiopian Diaspora, demonstrating its potential as a platform for cultural exchange.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This year's Irreechaa festival featured a vibrant showcase of Oromo cultural foods, drinks, music, and dance, with participants also celebrating their own cultural identities. The colorful event was held in both Addis Ababa and Bishoftu in Oromia State, drawing thousands of participants and fostering an atmosphere of unity and celebration. The event not only highlighted Oromo culture but also reinforced the broader Ethiopian identity, marking a significant moment for the nation's tourism sector.

BY MESERET BEHAILU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 8 OCTOBER 2024