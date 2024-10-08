Uganda: Nakasongola Registers 21 Mpox Cases, Calls for Urgent Support

Local health authorities, district officials, and international organizations are collaborating to curb the spread of the virus, but urgent support is needed.

Nakasongola District is facing a growing health crisis, with 21 confirmed cases of Mpox and nine additional suspected cases currently under investigation.

Led by Dr Agaba, the district health team confirmed the cases, reporting that out of 84 identified contacts, only 67 have been traced so far.

The majority of the infections are concentrated in Lwampanga Town Council, where 13 cases have been recorded. Other cases are spread across Lwampanga Sub-County (3), Karungi Sub-County (1), Lwabiyata Sub-County (1), Wabinyonyi (2), and Nakasongola Town Council (1).

"Infected individuals come from various at-risk groups," Dr Agaba explained.

"Nine of the 21 cases are fishermen, five are commercial sex workers, two are pupils, three are business people, one is a Boda Boda rider, and one is from Nakasongola Prison."

The cases include 11 males and 10 females, with an average age of 27. Ten individuals have been admitted to isolation centers at Nakasongola Health Center VI, Nakasongola Health Center III, and Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital.

A significant number of infections are linked to landing sites, where physical contact is frequent. Dr Agaba emphasized the need for behavior changes in these areas.

"People at landing sites are prone to close-contact activities like shaking hands, hugging, and unprotected sex," he said.

"We are stressing the importance of regular hand washing and minimizing physical contact to control the spread."

Despite the outbreak, no fatalities have been reported. "We haven't lost anyone yet, but raising awareness has been a challenge due to limited resources," Dr Agaba noted.

To tackle the crisis, a task force has been formed with key partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, Baylor Uganda, and World Vision.

The response efforts are built around coordination, case management, surveillance, risk communication, and community engagement, but the district needs more funding to effectively implement these measures.

"We need more support, particularly at the sub-county and village levels, to improve contact tracing and community education about the disease," Dr. Agaba urged.

Dr. Bernard Lubwama, an epidemiologist from the Ministry of Health, reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to preventing deaths.

"We are here to ensure that no one dies from a disease that can be controlled. If we don't act appropriately, lives could be lost," he said.

Nakasongola's financial situation remains dire, as highlighted by LC5 Chairperson Sam Kigula.

"The district has no budget for this outbreak. We need at least Shs50 million to begin control measures. Testing kits, sanitizers, gloves, and other essential supplies are urgently needed," Kigula explained.

While some assistance has been provided by WHO, Baylor Uganda, and other partners, Chief Administrative Officer Winston Aggrey Muramira stressed the need for further support.

"We are grateful for the help received so far, but more is required to control the virus's spread," he said.

As efforts to mobilize resources continue, health officials urge residents to follow the guidelines and support the fight against Mpox to prevent further transmission.