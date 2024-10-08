Uganda: Buhaguzi East MP Asera Appeals for Donor Support in the Water Sector

Mr Asera said many sub-counties in the district still lack safe drinking water, with residents forced to use the same water sources as animals, leading to a rise in waterborne diseases.

Buhaguzi East Member of Parliament, Stephen Asera, has called on donors to prioritise Kikuube District in providing access to clean water.

Asera made these remarks while commissioning two boreholes in Buhimba Town Council, funded by the Islamic Centre for Education through the Dar Al Ber Society from the United Arab Emirates, at a total cost of Shs78 million.

The boreholes were constructed in partnership with the Itaza Development Foundation, providing relief to the communities of Bright Light Baptist School in Buhimba Town Council and Ruhunya Village in Buhimba Sub-County.

"We appreciate what the UAE and other implementers have done for us, but we continue to appeal to donors and partners to extend more support. Some villages still share water with animals, which has led to an increase in waterborne diseases," Asera said.

The MP also urged local residents to maintain the boreholes responsibly, stressing the importance of setting up water source committees to ensure their upkeep.

"We've lobbied for this support, and now it's up to the community to take care of the facilities. A water source committee can help collect funds for repairs instead of relying on donors for maintenance," he advised.

Athuman Ssekakozi, head of WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) at the Islamic Centre for Education, affirmed the organization's commitment to continuing its support for water projects in the area, responding to community requests based on need.

"We assess the requests made by the people, and if the need is valid, we forward it to our funders. Sometimes, the funders are specific about the regions they want to support, but we strive to meet the needs of communities wherever possible," Ssekakozi explained.

Stephen Asera the Buhaguzi East Member of parliament together with funders launching the boreholes at Bright light Baptist school in Buhimba town councilRobert Muhumuza Mpanimanya, the mayor of Buhimba Town Council, acknowledged the progress made but called on the government to allocate more funds to water and health sectors.

"We appreciate the donors' support, but we need the government to increase funding for essential services like water and health so that we do not always have to rely on external help," he appealed.

The new boreholes are expected to improve access to clean water in Buhimba, though more is needed to address the district's broader water challenges.