Uganda: Disguised Doctor Admits Attempted Murder Poisoning

BBC | A doctor who wore a disguise when he injected his mother's partner with poison in a dispute over an inheritance has admitted attempted murder.

Thomas Kwan, 53, had previously denied the offence against Patrick O'Hara, who was given a toxin which caused a "rare and life-threatening flesh-eating disease," Newcastle Crown Court heard.

Kwan, who lived in Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, and worked in Sunderland, is due to be sentenced on October 17 with Judge Mrs Justice Lambert saying he can expect a "substantial" prison term.

Kwan had admitted administering a noxious substance to Mr O'Hara, 71, but initially claimed he only wanted to cause "pain and discomfort", the trial had heard.

But after prosecutors opened the case on October 3, Kwan changed his plea to the more serious charge on Monday with jurors asked to formally return a guilty verdict.

Thomas Kwan had initially denied attempted murder but changed his plea after his trial had begunIn his opening speech, prosecutor Peter Makepeace KC said it had been an "audacious" plan that was "stranger than fiction".

He said Kwan's mother, Wai King also known as Jenny Leung, had made a will leaving her home in Newcastle to her partner of 20 years, Mr O'Hara with it only passing to her children in the event of his death.

Mr Makepeace said Kwan, who had been a well respected GP, was "obsessed" with money and his inheritance so hatched an "intricate" plan to eliminate the "impediment" posed by Mr O'Hara.

Kwan sent his victim letters purporting to be from the NHS saying he was eligible for a home visit from a community nurse for a medical check-up.

The GP disguised himself with a mask and glasses and carried out the visit himself, also offering the victim a Covid-19 booster jab.

Mr O'Hara felt a "terrible pain" as soon as the injection was given with the visitor making a swift exit, the court had heard.

The victim became suspicious when Ms Leung said the nurse was the same height as her son and then sought medical help.

Mr O'Hara ended up being treated for necrotising fasciitis at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary and had to have parts of his arm removed, Mr Makepeace said.

