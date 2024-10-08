South Africa: Student Support for Student Success

The University of the Free State (UFS) enjoys global recognition for the development and refinement of some of the most innovative and comprehensive student support strategies in the country.

The UFS has a diverse student body with varying degrees of prior knowledge as well as learning and teaching experience. Specially developed support strategies have directly led to significant improvement in student success and have allowed the university to bridge racial achievement gaps, while ensuring the holistic development of students, and ultimately, the production of well-rounded and highly employable graduates.

Over the past 10 years, student success rates have steadily increased for all ethnic groupings, with an overall increase of 7% from 2013 to 2023.

Comprehensive Support System

At the core of UFS success is a unique student support environment, Graduate Positioning Support (GPS), which is unequalled in South Africa. GPS@UFS is an easily accessible one-stop digitalised student support function that connects students with relevant support services in three broad areas:

Digital Skills and Competencies

Students are equipped with the digital skills required to function in a blended learning environment, which prepares them for a technology-infused future world of work. These skills include digital proficiency, citizenship, information, data and media literacy,...