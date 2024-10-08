South Africa: Four-Star Mlaba, Opening Batters Lead Proteas to T20 World Cup Opening Match Victory

4 October 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey

South Africa -- 119 for zero (Wolvaardt 59*, Brits 57*) -- beat the West Indies -- 118 for six (Taylor 44*, Mlaba 4-29, Kapp 2-14) -- by 10 wickets in the opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup.

The Proteas recorded a statement 10-wicket victory over West Indies in their opening Women's T20 World Cup clash on Friday to put themselves in an excellent position to progress to the knockout stage of the tournament.

At no stage did South Africa appear to be in any danger, choking the Caribbean side early with tight swing bowling before Player of the Match Nonkululeko Mlaba ripped through the middle-order.

West Indies never recovered and only set 118 in their 20 overs with South Africa's opening batters, Laura Wolvaardt (59 off 55) and Tazmin Brits (57 off 52) knocking it off comfortably with 13 deliveries to spare.

West Indies' bowlers posed very little threat to South Africa's composed openers. There was only one half chance, with spinner Karishma Ramharack dropping Wolvaardt before she reached her 11th career half-century.

The pair, otherwise, took very few risks, with Brits only playing her trademark skip down the wicket and whipping it straight over the bowler's head after passing 50, for the 12th time.

The other boundaries, seven from Wolvaardt and six from Brits, came along the carpet. It was the second 100-run partnership between the pair.

Mlaba on fire

Mlaba on fire

