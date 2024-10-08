Nairobi — The government has ramped up security in Tana River County following a series of violent clashes that have claimed at least nine lives and left several others injured.

The conflict began on October 4, with a shooting in the Anole area that killed five people. A retaliatory attack later that day in Nanighi Village resulted in the deaths of four more individuals and the destruction of several manyattas (traditional huts) by fire.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the violence was triggered by a dispute between two communities over control of a watering point in Anole.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja Kirocho confirmed that the National Police Service (NPS), in partnership with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), has intensified security operations in the region to restore calm and prevent further escalation.

"The situation is currently under control, and we urge local communities to continue upholding peace," Kanja said.

Along with the increased security presence, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched an investigation to track down those responsible for the attacks.

IG Kanja stressed that security teams are on high alert and are actively monitoring Tana River and other potentially volatile areas across the country. He also called on the public to assist the authorities by reporting any suspicious activities.

"As a Service, we reaffirm our commitment to maintaining law and order," Kanja affirmed.