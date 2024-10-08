Kenya: City Businesswoman Claims Politically-Intigated Attacks to Tame Ambitions

8 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — City businesswoman and politician Agnes Kagure has claimed politically-instigated attacks following a resurgence of attacks days after she vowed a suit.

Kagure who vied for Nairobi Governor in 2022 said her recent declaration to sustain her quest for political office.

The businesswoman had termed a publication alleging fraud in petroleum deal with foreigner a skewed saying a business dispute arising from the matter was actively in court.

"Ever since I hinted at my political ambitions, I've been seeing all sorts of attacks and stories that date back as far as 1901," she wrote on Tuesday.

Kagure vowed to sustain her empowerment programs that reach out to women and the youth.

"We continue our empowerment programmes and remain focused on the goal," she affirmed.

