Uganda: Kyagulanyi Expresses Alarm Over 'Abduction' of NUP Leader Denis Senono

8 October 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Hope Angel Nuwataho

Mr Kyagulanyi took to his X account (formerly Twitter) to bring attention to the incident, stating that Senono was forcibly taken shortly after leaving the NUP headquarters.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) president, Robert Kyagulanyi, has raised concerns over the alleged abduction of Denis Senono, one of his party leaders and a Kawempe LC III councillor.

Mr Kyagulanyi, also known by his stage name Bobi Wine, took to his X account (formerly Twitter) to bring attention to the incident, stating that Senono was forcibly taken shortly after leaving the NUP headquarters.

He described the abduction as part of a growing trend of political dissenters disappearing in Uganda, a practice he has condemned as an egregious violation of civil liberties.

"Comrade Denicity," as Senono is commonly known, is a regular figure at NUP press conferences and events, often seen proudly holding the national flag, Kyagulanyi noted in his post.

In his statement, Kyagulanyi criticised the government, accusing it of normalising the abduction of his supporters and political allies.

He called on all Ugandans to condemn what he referred to as "barbarism" and expressed concern over the escalating human rights abuses targeting opposition figures.

He further urged the international community to intervene and hold the Ugandan authorities accountable for their continued violations of human rights.

"The regime has normalised this tendency, and it must be condemned by all Ugandans," Kyagulanyi said, appealing for global action to ensure accountability and the protection of civil rights in Uganda.

The alleged abduction adds to the growing list of concerns about the safety of political dissidents in Uganda, as Kyagulanyi and his party continue to face what they describe as systemic repression.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.