Uganda: Kyagulanyi Expresses Alarm Over 'Abduction' of NUP Leader Denis Senono

The National Unity Platform (NUP) president, Robert Kyagulanyi, has raised concerns over the alleged abduction of Denis Senono, one of his party leaders and a Kawempe LC III councillor.

Mr Kyagulanyi, also known by his stage name Bobi Wine, took to his X account (formerly Twitter) to bring attention to the incident, stating that Senono was forcibly taken shortly after leaving the NUP headquarters.

He described the abduction as part of a growing trend of political dissenters disappearing in Uganda, a practice he has condemned as an egregious violation of civil liberties.

"Comrade Denicity," as Senono is commonly known, is a regular figure at NUP press conferences and events, often seen proudly holding the national flag, Kyagulanyi noted in his post.

In his statement, Kyagulanyi criticised the government, accusing it of normalising the abduction of his supporters and political allies.

He called on all Ugandans to condemn what he referred to as "barbarism" and expressed concern over the escalating human rights abuses targeting opposition figures.

He further urged the international community to intervene and hold the Ugandan authorities accountable for their continued violations of human rights.

"The regime has normalised this tendency, and it must be condemned by all Ugandans," Kyagulanyi said, appealing for global action to ensure accountability and the protection of civil rights in Uganda.

The alleged abduction adds to the growing list of concerns about the safety of political dissidents in Uganda, as Kyagulanyi and his party continue to face what they describe as systemic repression.