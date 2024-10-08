Uganda: Nyege Warm-Up Party Gives a Sneak Peek Into Upcoming Festival

8 October 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Lindah Nduwumwami

Attendees at the warm-up event enjoyed a thrilling lineup of performances by artists like CR33D, Madhiya, Arsenal Mikebe, Suda Culture, DJ Rocky, Aweko Briam, Hibotep, Reign Drops, Nsasi, and Turkana.

Centenary Park's Safari Maze was buzzing with excitement during the Nyege Nyege warm-up party, offering a glimpse of the highly anticipated 9th edition of the Nyege Nyege Festival.

Set to take place from November 14 to 17 in Jinja, the festival promises an exhilarating showcase of music, culture, and creativity.

Their diverse musical styles filled the night with infectious energy, keeping the crowd on their feet.

Adding to the vibrant atmosphere was the immersive Uganda Waragi cocktail experience, where revelers sampled three distinct variants of the iconic Ugandan gin. Uganda Waragi, known as the "spirit that binds us," played a key role in setting the tone for the evening.

Derek Debru, the Nyege Nyege proprietor, expressed his excitement about the festival's growth and how it has become a cultural phenomenon.

"We're thrilled to see how the festival has grown, and this year we are going bigger and bolder in showcasing Uganda's culture and talent. Uganda Waragi has been a long-time partner, and together we're bringing the best of Uganda to the world," Debru said.

Hillary Baguma, Brand Manager of Mainstream Spirits at Uganda Breweries Limited, highlighted the synergy between Uganda Waragi and Nyege Nyege.

"Uganda Waragi is a bold and vibrant spirit, making it a perfect fit for this event that brings together creativity and talent. We celebrate everything uniquely Ugandan, uniting us in an experience like no other," Baguma noted.

More than just a music festival, Nyege Nyege is a celebration of Uganda's rich culture and the connections that bring people together.

With both the music and the cocktails setting the stage for what's to come, this year's edition is shaping up to be a grand celebration of Uganda's artistic brilliance.

