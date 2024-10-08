Africa: Bornito De Sousa Heads AU Electoral Observation Mission to Mozambique

7 October 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The former vice-president of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, heads the delegation of the African Union (AU) Election Observation Mission (AUEOM), to the presidential, legislative and provincial elections in Mozambique, which will take place on October 9th.

According to information published on the African Union website, the chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, approved the implementation of this short-term mission that will monitor and report on the 9 October general elections in Mozambique.

It clarifies that the short-term mission was created following an invitation from the Government of Mozambique to observe the polls.

The mission is made up of short-term observers selected through ambassadors accredited to the African Union, officials from electoral management bodies, members of African civil society organizations, African experts on elections, media outlets and representatives of women and young people bodies.

The observers come from 20 countries, including Angola, Botswana, Côte d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Saharawi Democratic Republic, Senegal, Republic South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The AUEOM will base its assessment on the legal framework that rules the elections in the republic of Mozambique, in the African Union Declaration on the principles governing democratic elections, as well as in the norms and obligations established in the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance (ACDEG).

The note mentioned by the Angolan public newspaper clarifies that the preliminary statement with the first conclusions and recommendations regarding the elections will be published on the 11th of this month during a press release in Maputo, followed by the presentation of a comprehensive final report within a month period of time from the presentation of the final election results to be published on the African Union Commission website.

