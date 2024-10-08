Kenya: Boss Shollei Accuses Gachagua of Treason Amid Intense Impeachment Debate

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua dismissed allegations outlined in the impeachment motion that he had amassed a substantial wealth portfolio, estimated at Sh5.2 billion.

Nairobi — Uasin Gishu Women Representative Gladys Shollei has launched a fierce attack against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of treason following his controversial remarks about potential violence should he be removed from office.

Shollei's accusations stem from comments Gachagua made during a church function in Meru, where he allegedly suggested that the tribes from the Mt. Kenya region would resort to violence in response to his removal.

Gachagua is facing impeachment supported by majority of MPs and was set to defend himself later Tuesday in the National Assembly, in a motion sponsored by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse.

"During his appearance in church in Meru, the Deputy President insinuated that if he is removed, the tribes of Kenya who are native to the Mount Kenya area will revolt and be violent. That is treason and other allied offenses," Shollei said in her contribution to the motion.

She emphasized that Gachagua's utterances constitute a violation of the constitution and promote ethnic profiling, which contravenes the National Cohesion and Integration Commission Act.

Shollei's further cited a recent rally in Githurai, Nairobi, where chants of "Ruto must go" and "Ruto is a one-term president" were prevalent in Gachagua's presence. She accused the Deputy President of failing to denounce these slogans, effectively aligning himself with an anti-Ruto campaign.

"What that amounts to is that he is guilty of treason and other allied offenses, as outlined in Section 40 of the Penal Code," she stated, quoting the law: "Any person who owes allegiance to the Republic of Kenya and devises any action aimed at the death, wounding, or restraint of the President is guilty of treason."

In her remarks, Shollei asserted that Gachagua's actions demonstrate gross misconduct, rendering his position as Deputy President untenable. "His tenure as the principal assistant is not tenable by any interpretation or meaning," she said.

Shollei further criticized Gachagua for allegedly breaching his oath of secrecy as a member of the National Security Council, claiming he incited public discontent against President William Ruto following remarks he made during a press briefing on June 25, 2024, in Mombasa amid anti-government protests.

She contended that Gachagua violated the Official Secrets Act by publicly discussing intelligence and security matters, particularly his criticism of National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin Haji for providing faulty intelligence and for the dismissal of senior officers at the agency.

"As a state officer and a member of the National Security Council under Article 240 of the Constitution, Gachagua is legally bound not to disclose sensitive information obtained during council meetings," Shollei stated. "He cannot discuss intelligence briefs that come to his knowledge during the proceedings of the National Security Council. With that, he has gone against the Official Secrets Act and his oath of secrecy."

The Women Representative emphasized that any grievances Gachagua might have should have been raised within the National Security Council or directly with the President, rather than in public forums. "That is wrong. In fact, it is juvenile. It reveals him as a person who is unhinged and cannot control their tongue," she concluded.