Ecomondo 2024: The Mattei Plan for Sustainable Development the Focus of the "Africa Green Growth Forum"

At Italian Exhibition Group's leading trade show for green technologies, from 5 th to 8 th November, in Rimini, Italy, focus on Africa and global environmental challenges.

More than 100 African representatives and delegations from 120 foreign countries expected to attend.

Only a month to go until Ecomondo 2024, Europe's beacon event for the circular and green economy, organised by IEG - Italian Exhibition Group, from 5 th to 8 th November at Rimini Expo Centre in Italy. "The new edition will have an increasingly international look: 900 buyers and delegations from 120 countries are expected, in particular from the Balkan area, sub-Saharan Africa, North Africa, the Middle East and Latin America," announced IEG CEO Corrado Peraboni.

IEG President, Maurizio Ermeti, explained: "A leading event that, now in its 27 th edition, will spotlight Africa and global environmental challenges with a full programme of events."

The Africa Green Growth Forum, together with an abundant global conference coordinated by Ecomondo's Scientific Committee, chaired by Professor Fabio Fava, will highlight, among other things, the Mattei Plan, textile waste exports and rising sea levels in the Mediterranean.

As Alessandra Astolfi, head of IEG's Green & Technology Division, outlined: "Africa Green Growth Forum (Thursday 7 th November) organised by Ecomondo, the Ministry for the Environment and Energy Security, and the Mission Structure for Implementing the Presidency of the Council of Ministers' Mattei Plan, with the participation of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and RES4Africa, will focus on the Mattei Plan's support for setting up a Centre of Excellence in Morocco, aimed at the entire African continent, for training experts in the renewable energy sector.

Energy, agriculture, the circular economy, and socio-economic development in Kenya will also be on the agenda." The Mattei Plan supports the development of the biofuel supply chain in Africa, in addition to endorsing the use and valorisation of waste (used cooking oil), along the lines of Eni's efforts, through the Italian Climate Fund and together with the International Finance Corporation (World Bank Group), with a 210-million-dollar funding to support over two hundred thousand small agricultural enterprises.

Scheduled events will include "Rising sea levels in the Mediterranean - the forgotten threat" (Wednesday 6 th November) organised by Ecomondo and UfM; "Accelerating blue interregional cooperation in the Mediterranean basin" (Thursday 7 th November) organised by Ecomondo & Cluster BIG Blue Italian Growth, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. And "Urban textile and second-hand waste exportation" (Friday 8 th November) organised by Ecomondo and UNIRAU.

The constantly updated programme of events is available on link

