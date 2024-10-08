Egypt Among Most Important Countries Helping in Growth of African Economy

Egypt is among the most important five African countries that help in the growth of the economy of Africa with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) 348 billion dollars due to its strategic position and the revenues of the Suez Canal, according to the data of Business Insider Africa.

The GDP of the Africa countries reached 2.8 trillion dollars in 2024 supported by the major five economies in Africa, the data showed.

The list also included South Africa with a GDP of 373.23 billion dollars due to the strong financial position of the country, the data said.

The GDP of Egypt, South Africa, Algeria, Nigeria and Ethiopia represent half the GDP of Africa, the data added.

MENA