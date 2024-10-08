Zimbabwe: USAID Bolsters Community Resilience in Chiredzi With $960,000 Project

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has partnered with the Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) to launch a comprehensive project aimed at enhancing access to water, sanitation, and hygiene services.

The move is aimed at fortifying the resilience of vulnerable households against the ravages of the El Niño-induced drought,

The one-year project, valued at over $960,000, is set to benefit over 8,600 individuals and more than 33,700 livestock in wards 10, 13, and 15 of Chiredzi District. The initiative is part of USAID's broader efforts to support communities affected by the El Niño weather phenomenon, which has led to severe water shortages and compromised livelihoods.

At the heart of the project is the rehabilitation of 15 boreholes, nine of which will be converted to solar power, ensuring a reliable and sustainable water supply for both households and livestock. This development will significantly reduce the burden on women and girls, who often walk long distances to collect water, allowing them to allocate more time to education and other productive activities.

To ensure the long-term sustainability of the water points, the project will provide training to water point user committees (WPUCs) and community members on the operation and maintenance of the water facilities. This capacity-building component is crucial for the project's success and the continued well-being of the communities.

Sanitation and hygiene are also key focuses of the project. MDTC will work with 750 individuals to promote good sanitation practices, establish 15 community health clubs (CHCs), and encourage the construction of latrines at the household level to decrease open defecation and improve public health.

The project's scope extends to supporting on- and off-farm livelihood opportunities for marginalized groups, including women, youth, the elderly, and people living with disabilities. Through village savings and loan associations, 225 participants will receive training in financial literacy, focusing on the management of public funds from WPUCs and CHCs. The funds generated will be utilized for the repair and maintenance of water points and the construction of latrines.

MDTC, a local organization dedicated to enhancing food security and building the resilience of vulnerable rural households through integrated and participatory approaches, expressed its gratitude for the continued support and partnership with USAID. The organization has been at the forefront of improving the livelihoods of thousands of families in Chiredzi and is proud to be the first local NGO to receive successive awards from USAID.