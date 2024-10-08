South Africa: Update - SAPS Arrests Four More Suspects for Extortion At Chinese Shops in Milnerton

press release

The arrest of seven Public Order Police officials on Sunday evening, 06 October 2024, for extortion at two Chinese shops in Milnerton, led to the arrest of an eighth police officer, also stationed at Public Order Police late last night in Harare. Members of Provincial Detectives also took three civilians, one male who is a former police officer and two females in for questioning relating to the same incident.

While the investigation is still underway, detectives are preparing the case docket for the suspects' court appearance in Cape Town Magistrates' court tomorrow where they will face charges of extortion, business robbery and corruption.

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Western Cape