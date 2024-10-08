South Africa: Six Die As Community Policing Forum Members Are 'Ruthlessly Ambushed' Days After SAPS 'Roadshow' in Village

7 October 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Estelle Ellis

A community policing forum patrol in an Eastern Cape village was ambushed by gunmen on Sunday, days after the Civilian Directorate of the SA Police Service held a 'roadshow' in the village.

Six members of the community policing forum (CPF) in Godini village, Qumbu, in the Eastern Cape were killed and four wounded when gunmen opened fire on them on Sunday -- days after the Civilian Directorate of the SA Police Service (SAPS) held a "roadshow" in the village, at which the implementation of a community policing plan was discussed.

The director-general of the Civilian Secretariat, Thulani Sibuyi, said the victims were "ruthlessly ambushed". He said their activities were part of the Integrated Crime and Violence Prevention Strategy in the area.

"As we encourage community members to take ownership of their safety through legitimate community mobilisation, the government will not tolerate any means and forms of sabotage by irrational acts of criminality," said Sibuyi.

The Civilian Secretariat provides the police minister with advice, research support and civilian oversight of the SAPS.

Sibuyi said the Mhlontlo Municipality, where Godini is situated, was one of the top districts for stock theft and murder in the province.

"Communities in this municipality live under enormous fear and threat," he said. "During our marketing roadshow on 4 October, we learned of the anarchy at play...

