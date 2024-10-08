South Africa: Municipality Condemns Murder of Young Woman By Metro Officer

Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) Municipality has condemned the killing of a young woman in Motherwell, allegedly by an off-duty Metro Police member.

NMB Metro Police Acting Commissioner, Advocate Andrew Moses, said the incident took place in Maku Street, Motherwell NU2, on Sunday afternoon.

The officer, who is now facing a murder charge, is believed to have been in a relationship with the deceased.

The Acting Commissioner has, on behalf of the Metro Police management expressed shock and dismay at the incident and sent condolences to the family of the deceased.

"As a department, we are saddened by this incident, but we want to assure the community that we will work with the South African Police Service during the investigation," Moses said.

The suspect is detained at Ikamvelihle police station, where he had handed himself over to the police.

"We wish to reiterate to the community that as a department, we condemn any and all kinds of violence, especially against women and children... We will be seeking the immediate suspension of the member to allow the legal process to unfold without any undue delays or interferences," Moses said.

The Acting Commissioner noted that the police member was not on duty at the time of the incident.

"The preliminary report suggests that it was not an official firearm that was used, but rather an illegal firearm," Moses said.