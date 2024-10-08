Congo-Kinshasa: Condolence to the People of the DRC Following Boating Incident

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his condolences to the government and people of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following a devastating boating tragedy on Lake Kivu.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, 2 October, saw a vessel sink near the shore, resulting in the tragic loss of an estimated 80 lives.

This as authorities are still searching for close to 200 passengers who remain unaccounted for.

In a statement on Monday, President Ramaphosa offered his sympathies to the families of the deceased and those still waiting for news of their loved ones.

He also extended his best wishes for the swift recovery to survivors and commended the rescue and recovery teams for their tireless efforts under harrowing conditions.

"President Ramaphosa's thoughts are with the families of the deceased passengers and of passengers who have yet to be accounted for.

"President Ramaphosa wishes survivors a speedy recovery and wishes rescue and recovery crews well in the grim duty they are performing in the service of the Congolese people," the Presidency said.

The tragedy has sparked grief and concern across the region, with regional and international support being extended to the Congolese authorities as they continue rescue and recovery operations.