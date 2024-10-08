South Africa: Operation Shanela Nets Over 12 000 Suspects

Through various high-density operations, commonly known as Operation Shanela, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested 12 187 suspects from Monday, 30 September to Sunday, 6 October 2024.

Through Operation Shanela, SAPS has taken a bold and decisive approach to dealing with crime in the country through tracking and tracing operations, roadblocks, high visibility patrols, as well as stop and searches.

All Shanela operations are led by the Provincial Commissioner of each province.

Just this week alone, the following successes were recorded:

1 640 suspects were arrested, who were wanted for crimes such as murder, attempted murder, rape and house robbery.

157 suspects were arrested for murder.

94 suspects were arrested for attempted murder.

242 suspects were arrested for rape, with KwaZulu-Natal making the majority of arrests with 108.

266 drug dealers were also arrested during this period.

1 621 suspects were arrested for being in possession of drugs, and 814 of these arrests were made in Western Cape.

1 496 suspects were arrested for assault GBH [grievous bodily harm] -- 364 more arrests than the previous week.

109 suspects were arrested for being in the illegal possession of firearms, and 33 of these suspects were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal, while 30 were arrested in the Western Cape.

535 suspects were arrested for illegally dealing in liquor, with 199 of these arrests being made in Mpumalanga and 180 in KZN.

430 drivers were arrested for drunken driving, with 117 of them arrested in Mpumalanga.

Under recoveries and confiscations, police registered the following successes:

131 firearms were confiscated during operations. Thirty of these firearms were confiscated during police operations in KwaZulu-Natal, while 23 were confiscated in the Western Cape.

2 969 rounds of ammunition were confiscated.

58 hijacked and stolen vehicles were also recovered during this week's operations.

A highlight of major takedowns and other successes include the following:

Every week in the last month, SAPS has arrested at least one drug mule at OR Tambo International Airport.

This week alone, police arrested three drug mules, which include two Dutch traffickers, who were found with 80kg of Khat.

On Sunday, 6 October, police arrested a 43-year-old Paraguayan national at the airport. He has so far released 117 bullets suspected to contain cocaine.

National Commissioner of SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, applauded SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) detective, Warrant Officer John Tlala Mokoena, for securing 42 life terms and 791 years for serial rapist Nkosinathi Phakathi.

The North Gauteng High Court, sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrates' Court, sentenced Phakathi on Friday.

More boots on the ground

On Friday, 4 October, 1 812 graduates who underwent a six-month Introductory Police Learning Development Programme (IPDLP) stood on parade during passing out parades held at various SAPS academies.

This is the first at batch of the 2024/2025 Project 10 000 cohort to graduate from Police College. They will be deployed at various police stations across the country to capacitate and boost grassroots level policing.

Meanwhile, Operation Vala Umgodi continues to make significant strides in preventing and combating illegal mining activities in the country.

This past week, 93 illegal miners were arrested, and 58 of them were arrested in Mpumalanga.

"Police will continue with their operations by asserting the authority of the state to ensure the safety and security of all South Africans and visitors to the country," the South African Police Service said in a statement.