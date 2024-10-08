South Africa: President Condemns Killing of Eastern Cape Community Patrollers

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed deep sorrow following the tragic killing of six community patrollers in Tina Falls/Godini near Qumbu in the Eastern Cape on Sunday night.

The patrollers were reportedly preparing for duty at their base at Lugongozo Senior Secondary School when attackers struck with an assortment of firearms.

In addition to the six fatalities, four other patrollers were injured in the attack.

The President offered his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and extended wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

He condemned the violence, describing it as a grave loss to the community and an assault on the efforts of ordinary citizens to maintain safety in their area.

"Our thoughts are with the families of these community members who died in the course of playing their part to keep their area safe. Following so soon after an equally tragic shooting at Lusikisiki, this new incident saddens and outrages us," President Ramaphosa said on Tuesday.

Last month, in the same province, 18 people lost their lives in a mass shooting in Ngobozana village, in Lusikisiki. In that tragedy, the President assured the grieving families that the South African Police Service (SAPS) had mobilised all available resources to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In his statement on Tuesday, the President vowed that justice would be served, warning that criminals, along with anyone who sheltered or protected them, would face the full might of the law.

He reaffirmed government's commitment to working with communities to ensure safety in homes, neighbourhoods, and public spaces.

"However, it should also add to our resolve to stop criminals from terrorising communities in the mistaken belief that they're untouchable. They will be brought to justice alongside anyone who harbours such criminals and does not report information to the authorities.

"Government will continue to work with communities to ensure our homes, neighbourhoods and public spaces are safe and that criminals know they will pay for their deeds."

The President welcomed the progress made in the investigation into the incident by the police, which has reportedly yielded a positive lead in the case.

Police update

This as the National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, said he was confident that police were following a positive lead in apprehending suspects linked to the killing of the six community patrollers.

Masemola visited the crime scene on Monday.

In a statement, the police said a team of specialised detectives from the district office of the SAPS in Mthatha, were hot on the heels of the suspects wanted in connection with the incident.

"The investigation is ongoing, and arrests are imminent in this regard; as the detective leads are pointing at ongoing stock theft related matters between the affected village and other neighbouring villages," said Masemola.

With regards to last month's killing of 18 family members, police said investigations "are at an advanced but sensitive stage in relation to the arrest of the suspects linked to the gruesome murder of 18 family members and relatives in Lusikisiki last week".

A multi-disciplinary team and detectives from specialised operational environments has been on the ground, since last week and significant progress has been made.

"To date, the joint provincial and national teams are working around the clock to apprehend the wanted suspects and to maintain law and order in the affected areas."