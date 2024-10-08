Africa: SA, AU Commission to Hold Consultative Meeting On the G20

8 October 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Director-General of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Zane Dangor who serves as South Africa's G20 Sherpa, will host consultations on the G20 with his African Union Commission (AUC) counterpart, Ambassador Albert Muchanga.

The session will be held on Thursday.

Ambassador Muchanga is the G20 Sherpa and Commissioner of Economy, Trade, Tourism, Industry and Minerals (ETTIM).

It is expected that the two leaders will exchange views on the approaches to the G20 and identify areas of cooperation on the draft outcomes of the Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

They will also talk about the envisioned priorities of South Africa's G20 Presidency, which South Africa will assume on 1 December 2024 and other possible areas of cooperation during South Africa's G20 Presidency.

At the recent G20 High-Level Opening Session in New York, held on the margins of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA79), President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated the timeliness and necessity of the G20's "Call to Action on Global Governance Reform".

The President highlighted South Africa's commitment to the revival and strengthening of multilateralism and the reform of global governance institutions to make them more representative.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) believes that South Africa's Presidency of the G20 presents a unique opportunity to place Africa's developmental priorities at the top of the agenda, as well as advocating for economies of the Global South Africa.

"It will enable South Africa to build on the efforts and successes of the Indonesian, Indian and Brazilian G20 Presidencies."

The G20 Summit held in India in September 2023 granted the African Union (AU) permanent membership of the G20.

"Thus, the inclusion of the AU will allow African countries to own and influence decisions on key issues on the agenda of the G20.

"South Africa has been the only African member of the G20 and advocating for the interests of Africa in the G20. The inclusion of the AU in this important forum will no doubt boost Africa's voice," DIRCO said in a statement.

Dangor will be joined by senior officials from various government departments.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is set to be held on 18 and 19 November in Brazil.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.