Kenya Launches Digital Nomad Visa to Attract Remote Workers

TLDR

Kenya introduces Class N: Digital Nomad Visa for remote workers, stimulating economic growth and boosting tourism industry.

Applicants must have a valid passport, proof of remote employment, and an annual income of at least $55,000 from non-Kenyan sources to qualify for the visa.

Visa holders are prohibited from local employment to safeguard Kenyan job opportunities.

Kenya has introduced a new visa category specifically designed for digital nomads, allowing remote workers to live and work in the country while boosting the tourism industry and stimulating economic growth.

The Class N: Digital Nomad Visa, published under Legal Notice No. 155 of the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Regulations, 2012, aims to attract skilled foreign workers without affecting the local job market.

To qualify, applicants must have a valid passport, proof of remote employment, and an annual income of at least $55,000 from non-Kenyan sources. They also must provide evidence of accommodation and a clean criminal record from their country of habitual residence. Visa holders are prohibited from engaging in local employment, ensuring the protection of Kenyan jobs.

Key Takeaways

Kenya joins several African countries, including Mauritius, Cape Verde, Namibia, South Africa, and Seychelles, in offering digital nomad visas. It positions the East African country as an attractive destination for remote workers, promoting tourism and innovation while safeguarding local employment. With growing interest in flexible work arrangements, this move could contribute significantly to Kenya's economy, drawing global talent and fostering international collaboration.