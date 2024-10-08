Malawi: Secondary School Teachers' Union Issues Ultimatum to Govt - Resolve Our Issues By November 1 or We Strike

In a bold move signaling escalating tensions within Malawi's education sector, the Secondary School Teachers Union (SESTU) has issued an ultimatum to the Ministry of Education daring that if government doesn't respond to them by November 1st, they will have no choice but to escalate matters and call for industrial action.

"We can no longer tolerate this continued neglect of teachers' welfare, and the Ministry must understand that this is not a request, but a demand for justice and fairness. We hope the Ministry will take these concerns with the seriousness they deserve to avoid any disruption to the education system. Time is of the essence," says SESTU.

This is contained in a letter, dated 7 October, 2024, addressed to the Secretary of Education, and signed by SESTU president Pilirani Kamoyo and Secretary General Druwen Moyo.

The union's frustration stems from a series of unresolved issues that have left teachers grappling with financial despair and unfulfilled promises.

Despite numerous appeals, teachers have seen little substantive action to address their dire circumstances, which include delayed promotions, unpaid salary arrears, and significant resource shortages in schools. With the devaluation of the kwacha and soaring inflation eroding already modest salaries, educators are calling for immediate redress to restore dignity and support for those shaping Malawi's future.

"Teachers are the backbone of our nation, yet we find ourselves in a state of crisis," stated a SESTU. "We can no longer accept the Ministry's silence on our concerns. This is not just a request; it's a demand for justice."

Among the union's key grievances are the unfulfilled promises of promotion letters and overdue salary adjustments that were expected by June 2024. Many teachers remain stuck in lower grades while deserving colleagues are left waiting for recognition and advancement.

The call for action highlights the stark reality facing educators, including skipped salaries and stagnation that has seen some teachers trapped in the same grade for over 25 years. The union is also voicing concern over inadequate funding for schools, which has severely impacted educational delivery and outcomes.

SESTU warns that failure to address these pressing issues could lead to disruptions in the education system, with industrial action looming on the horizon. The union's leaders emphasize that time is of the essence, urging the Ministry to take swift and meaningful action to avert a crisis that could have far-reaching consequences for Malawi's future.

As the deadline approaches, all eyes will be on the Ministry of Education to see if they can respond adequately to the urgent needs of the country's dedicated educators.