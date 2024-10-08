South Africa: Four Arrested for Bypassing Electricity Meter

8 October 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eskom has welcomed the arrest of four contractor employees who were allegedly paid R10 000 by a resort owner to bypass an electricity meter.

According to the power utility, the four were arrested "for facilitating the unlawful consumption of electricity without payment" and face charges of electricity theft and meter tampering.

"These actions not only constitute a serious criminal offence but also place a financial strain on Eskom and in turn its ability to return to profit and remove itself from being dependent on the fiscus. We strongly condemn such illegal activities as they violate the law and undermine efforts to provide reliable and sustainable electricity," Eskom said.

The power utility explained that the scheme was halted following a report from a member of the public.

"Eskom commends the member of the public who reported the incident, our internal security team for their thorough investigation, and the South African Police Service for their swift action in arresting the suspects. Such cooperative efforts are crucial in the fight against crime and corruption.

"Eskom reminds all customers that tampering with electricity meters is punishable by law, and anyone found guilty may face prosecution, fines, or imprisonment. Customers are urged to report any suspicious electricity-related activities, theft, illegal connections, meter bypasses, and other illegal operations on the network," Eskom said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

