South Africa: Four to Remain in Custody After Alleged Assault On a Two-Year-Old Boy and His Siblings

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Free State

PARKWEG - The four accused in the attempted murder case of a two-year-old boy are also now facing charges related to the assault and child neglect of his other three siblings.

Charges were added to the existing attempted murder charges of the two-year-old boy's case for the alleged assault of the other three children. In court, charges of attempted murder on the nine-year-old sister and assault GBH on all four children, including the six-year-old sister and four-year-old brother, were added. Charges of failure to report child abuse were also added to the charge sheet of all the accused.

The Parkweg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is currently investigating the cases. The horrific assault and child neglect cases came under the attention of the police when the two-year-old boy was taken to Hospital on 22 September 2024 with severe injuries. The mother (34), her boyfriend (25) and a friend (35) of the mother, together with his fiance (40), were arrested.

All the children are safe and well taken care of. The case was postponed to 15 October 2024 and the accused will remain in custody.