Namibia: Nudo Still Undecided On Presidential Candidate One Month Before Election

The National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) has not decided who to field as its presidential candidate in next month's presidential and National Assembly elections.

Nudo held its electoral college in Windhoek on Saturday to elect its top leaders, but the party is yet to choose a president.

Nudo only released the names of its top 10 leaders in its electoral college, as incumbent president and deputy minister of health and social services Esther Muinjangue has made it clear she will be stepping down.

"I want to make sure come the elective congress in March 2025, I will be stepping down. I won't be taking part in this electoral college," she said.

Political parties have until 16 October to submit their presidential nominees.

"We haven't decided on a presidential candidate. We will decide on that this week," secretary general Joseph Kauandenge said.

Kauandenge said he and Muinjangue will serve as party leaders until the elective congress is held next year.

"We have led this party for the past five years - both as members of parliament and leaders. It has not been easy, as it was five years of hell, anarchy and internal turmoil caused by some disgruntled elements within the party, who clearly have become insects feasting on the flesh of the party from within," he said.

He said that he and Muinjangue believe they have done their part and must now allow others to also represent the party in parliament.

"Although we are not standing as candidates on our parliamentary list, our members should not panic as the president and myself as secretary general, together with the entire party leadership, will still continue to be in charge and lead the party through this campaign until next year in May 2025.

"We will then officially hand over these positions to new, incoming leaders who will be elected at our congress, as we have indicated that neither of us would stand for the president or secretary general positions at our congress next year," he said.

Inclusion

Nudo's deputy secretary general, Uaraa Uapingene, said the inclusion of non-Otjiherero speakers on Nudo's top 10 list signals a move away from tribal-based politics in the party.

He said although Nudo was started by the Otjiherero chiefs' council to petition the United Nations to return their stolen land, the time has come to include Namibians with a common goal.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The list includes Vetaruhe Kandorozu, PK Kazongominja, Uaraa Uapingene, Mariana Christof, Olavi Haimbanga, Anna Ntonda, Kaitikirue Hiatjiua, Yvonne Shimantu, Vincent Kahua and Ester Kake.

Factions

Nudo's splinter faction, led by Barry Rukoro, says it does not recognise the 10 confirmed leaders elected democratically at the electoral college.

"For us, it was just another ploy for Kauandenge to break Nudo. We, the legitimate party, held our electrotal college on 7 September. Any decision taken by an illegitimate party cannot stand," he says.

Rukoro says Muinjangue's faction's ploy to include non-Otjiherero speakers as party leaders is a tactic to garner votes and not a genuine move for inclusivity.

He says genuine inclusivity is having more than 15 people from the Kavango, Zambezi, or //Kharas regions.

Rukoro and his splinter group have been involved in a succession drama with Muinjangue and Kauandenge for months.

The situation escalated when Rukoro's splinter group held a congress last month, during which he was elected as Nudo's president.

Kauandenge and Muinjangue's leadership took legal action against Rukoro and his group for holding a congress in the party's name.