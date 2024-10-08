Namibia Media Trust Research Shows 73 Percent of Namibian Reporters Use Ai Tools for Editing, Transcription, News Gathering, Ideation

Research by the Namibia Media Trust (NMT) shows that 73% of journalists in Namibia use artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots for work.

The recently released report says media outlets use AI tools for text editing, transcription, translation, news gathering and content generation.

Reporters and media practitioners were asked to respond to a Google forms questionaire on social media, WhatsApp and email.

Some 48 responses were from Namibia.

The questionnaire was open from 20 August to 20 September.

Additionally, researchers conducted in-depth interviews with journalists and editors.

According to the research, 66% of the journalists who participated in the research indicated they use AI on a weekly or daily basis.

Fourteen of the participants responded said they use AI as a guideline.

A total of 21% use AI after being trained, while 20% indicated that newsrooms are prepared to use AI.

Some respondents indicated they are not concerned about the use of AI in the newsroom, while others were.

"While AI could be a powerful tool to enhance efficiency, it cannot be seen as a replacement for human judgement and decision-making.

"Unskilled use of AI has the potential to undermine the journalistic integrity of our contents," the report states.

It says newsrooms are increasingly using AI tools.

"These tools are not paid licensing fees and are used for content planning, pitching, and generating story ideas.

The Namibian uses Gemini to generate pitches and flag defamatory statements. While the advantages of automation allow journalists to return to their profession, concerns about staff redundancies and social status are growing," the research shows.

AI GUIDELINES

According to the report, the Namibia Broasting Corporation (NBC) and the Public Media Alliance are working to develop guidelines on the use of AI in the newsroom.

While New Era has instructed journalists not to use generative AI, it acknowledges that AI tools like ChatGPT can be used by its sales department.

"The Namibian has been exploring how to responsibly use AI technology.

The newspaper has conducted two training sessions for management and journalists, recognising the need for guidelines while working on a detailed policy," the report says.

The Namibian's managing director and editor, Tangeni Amupadhi, emphasises transparency, reliability and caution about potential consequences such as plagiarism, bias, and lack of creativity and authenticity.

"Namibian Sun daily has a technology hub that investigates AI tools and makes recommendations to management before any are suggested for use by journalists.

OneAfrica Television, also privately owned by the Future Media group, advises journalists to use AI tools to improve their scripts, but has not considered an in-house regulatory framework," the research says.

MAKING WORK EASIER

Windhoek Observer editor Ester Mbathera says AI tools make journalists' work easier as it helps them summarise long texts.

"AI can never replace us (journalists), it can only enhance our work," she says.

"AI is not necessarily for writing only. There are data-reading AI tools and graphics-making AI tools. We have also noticed that we have voice overs for broadcast newsrooms.

"It makes work more easier and more efficient as you only cater for grammar checkers," she says.

Mbathera says she does not encourage reporters to use AI tools like ChatGPT to write reports on their behalf.

University of Namibia media professor Eno Akpabio says AI can be used to write good stories, but the human element is still needed.

"You need reporters to go and talk to the people. Empathy and the ability to talk to the people is still needed," he says.

The research was supported by Deutsche Welle and carried out by veteran journalist Catherine Sasman.