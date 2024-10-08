Namibia: No Independent Candidates Nominated for Nambia's 2024 National Elections Yet

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has not received any nominations for independent candidates in the national elections in November so far.

The nomination period began at the end of last month via an online portal.

This was confirmed by ECN spokesperson Mulauli Siluka on Monday.

Only two political parties, namely Swapo and Affirmative Repositioning (AR), have indicated their choice for their presidential candidate.

Swapo nominated its vice president, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, while AR chose its leader, Job Amupanda, as its candidate in the presidential election.

In addition, Siluka said only two parties have submitted their parliamentary lists: Swapo and National Empowerment Fighting Corruption (NEFC).

Siluka added that the nomination period opened on 26 September and will close on 14 October for independent candidates, and 16 October for political parties.

ECN chairperson Elsie Nghikembua told The Namibian last week that the submission of nominations by political parties and candidates does not guarantee success.

She added that the ECN did not know who the independent candidates are because they have not formally been declared as such.

"What we have done as a commission is to [note that] we are getting indications that there are people who are interested in contesting as independent candidates," Nghikembua said.