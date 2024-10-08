Namibia/Egypt: Orlando Pirates, Ahly Paired in CAF Champions League Draw

Title-holders Al Ahly of Egypt will face Orlando Pirates of South Africa after both were placed in Group C when the CAF Champions League group-stage draw was made on Monday.

Chabab Belouizdad of Algeria and Stade Abidjan of the Ivory Coast complete the section following the draw at the Confederation of African Football offices in Cairo.

Ahly are the team to beat in the premier African club competition as they seek a historic third straight title having won the past two finals.

The Cairo Red Devils, coached by Swiss Marcel Koller, are unbeaten in 24 Champions League matches since a humiliating 5-2 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa early last year.

They created a Champions League record last season by conceding only one goal in 14 matches en route to winning the competition an unprecedented 12th time.

The achievement was reached despite the lengthy absence of injured goalkeeper and captain Mohamed el Shenawy with Mostafa Shobeir deputising in nine matches.

Ahly and Pirates met in the 2013 Champions League final with the Egyptians winning 2-0 in Cairo after drawing 1-1 in Soweto.

Belouizdad will be making a fifth straight group-stage appearance while 1966 champions Stade Abidjan returned to the competition this season after a 54-year absence.

Sundowns, semi-finalists in the last two editions, face Moroccan clubs Raja Casablanca and FAR Rabat and Maniema Union from the Democratic Republic of Congo in Group B.

Chasing a second title after defeating Zamalek of Egypt in the 2016 final, Sundowns recently bolstered their attack by signing South African international Iqraam Rayners.

Young Africans of Tanzania, unlucky quarter-finals losers to Sundowns last season, are in Group A with TP Mazembe of DR Congo, Al Hilal of Sudan and Mouloudia Alger of Algeria.

The Dar es Salaam outfit are coached by Argentine Miguel Gamondi, and boast an outstanding midfielder in Burkina Faso international Stephane Aziz Ki, who scored four goals in qualifiers.

Draw

Group A

TP Mazembe (COD), Young Africans (TAN), Al Hilal (SUD), Mouloudia Alger (ALG)

Group B

Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA), Raja Casablanca (MAR), FAR Rabat (MAR), Maniema Union (COD)

Group C

Al Ahly (EGY, holders), Chabab Belouizdad (ALG), Orlando Pirates (RSA), Stade Abidjan (CIV)

Group D

Esperance (TUN), Pyramids (EGY), Sagrada Esperanca (ANG), Djoliba (MLI)

Matchdays: Nov 26-27, Dec 6-7, Dec 13-14, Jan 3-4 2025, Jan 10-11, Jan 17-18

Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals

Nigerian hopefuls Enyimba to face CAF Cup holders Zamalek

Enyimba will face two Egyptian clubs, title-holders Zamalek and Al Masry, in the group stage as they bid to become the first Nigerian winners of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Mozambican team Black Bulls complete Group D after the draw was made at the Confederation of African Football offices in Cairo on Monday.

Enyimba have been the most successful Nigerian club in CAF competitions, winning back-to-back Champions League and Super Cup titles between 2003 and 2005.

But the second Super Cup success was the last time a club from African football powerhouses Nigeria have lifted a CAF trophy.

Based in the southeastern city of Aba, Enyimba did not impress when qualifying for the group phase as they twice drew 0-0 with modest Burkina Faso Etoile Filante before winning on penalties.

Zamalek are the likely group winners, leaving Masry and Enyimba as the probable contenders for second place, and qualification for the quarter-finals.

Simba, the first Tanzanian club to be among the top seeds in a CAF groups draw, were placed in Group A with record three-time title-holders CS Sfaxien from Tunisia.

Algerian outfit CS Constantine, who boast a perfect record in Africa this season after winning all four qualifiers, and Angolan side Bravos Maquis will also face Simba.

South African club Stellenbosch, one of six group-stage debutants, are in Group B with Renaissance Berkane, a Moroccan club who have reached four of the last six finals, winning two.

The team from a rugby union hotbed near Cape Town also play 2009 winners Stade Malien from Mali and Lunda Sul from Angola.

The Confederation Cup is the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League.

Draw

Group A

Simba (TAN), CS Sfaxien (TUN), CS Constantine (ALG), Bravos Maquis (ANG)

Group B

Renaissance Berkane (MAR), Stade Malien (MLI), Stellenbosch (RSA), Lunda Sul (ANG)

Group C

USM Alger (ALG), ASEC Mimosas (CIV), Jaraaf (SEN), Orapa Utd (BOT)

Group D

Zamalek (EGY, holders), Al Masry (EGY), Enyimba (NGR), Black Bulls (MOZ)

Matchdays: Nov 28, Dec 8, Dec 15, Jan 5 2025, Jan 12, Jan 19

Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals