Twenty-four young Zimbabweans begin a course in journalism tomorrow at Ranche House College in Salisbury.

The students, selected from more than 500 applicants, will learn all aspects of news reporting and presentation in various media, a spokesman for the Ministry of Information said yesterday.

The course has been funded and organised by two London-based organisations, the Africa Educational Trust and the International Press Institute.

The 24 students have been awarded scholarships to cover the full cost of the course, including food, accommodation and pocket money.

There will be two full time instructors, Mr Tim Nyahunzvi, and Mr Rowland Fothergill, a former editor of The Herald.

The Director of the Africa Educational Trust, Dr Tim Matthews, said the selection had been "very rigorous, but fair". He expected the chosen candidates to "make a very positive contribution to the improvement of the media in Zimbabwe".

"I am particularly pleased that a number of former freedom fighters have succeeded in being selected for the course since I attach great importance to providing our liberators with opportunities in civilian life," he said.

Dr Matthews said funds were being raised in Europe to help establish an Institute of Mass Communications in Zimbabwe. "Another batch of trainees would be enlisted in April next year", he said.

Lessons for today

Journalism training in Zimbabwe has evolved significantly to address the challenges faced by media professionals in a landscape dominated by numerous media laws.

There are various initiatives aimed to enhance the skills of journalists, promote independent reporting, and foster media diversity. These programmes are designed not only for aspiring journalists but also for mid-career professionals seeking to update their skills in a rapidly changing media environment.

For example, the Great Zimbabwe University early this year launched the Zimbabwe Journalism Network (ZIJEN), which represents a collaborative effort among several educational institutions including Fojo Media Institute and Great Zimbabwe University. The network aims to advance journalism education across the country by providing resources and support for educators and students alike.

Several universities in Zimbabwe are involved in journalism education: Great Zimbabwe University (GZU), which offers undergraduate programmes focused on practical journalism skills; National University of Science and Technology (NUST), which provides courses that integrate theoretical knowledge with real-world applications, Harare Polytechnic, which focuses on technical training for aspiring journalists.

Overall, journalism training in Zimbabwe is characterised by a commitment to enhancing journalistic standards through collaborative efforts between educational institutions and media organisations. These initiatives aim not only to equip journalists with essential skills but also to empower them as agents of change within their communities.