Zimbabwe: Bosso Win in Empty Barbourfields

Innocent Kurira in Bulawayo

Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (2) 2

ZPC Kariba . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

HIGHLANDERS produced a brilliant first-half performance which saw them score two goals that decided their game against ZPC Kariba before a virtually empty Barbourfields yesterday.

Some fans decided to stay home while others opted to go on a fundraising function that was largely a braai fest, at the Highlanders Club house.

An odd 2000 fans attended the match.

It was a different setting at the usually lively Barbourfields, as there was a poor crowd by Bosso standards since the 1990s.

In fact, on a good day and in a fine season for Bosso, a similar crowd would watch a Highlanders training session.

But things and times have changed.

The fans boycott, however, did not seem to distract the players, who seemed to have been switched on from the first whistle.

It only took Highlanders three minutes to get into the lead as Lynoth Chikuhwa converted from the penalty spot after Never Rauzhi was brought down inside the box.

Chikuhwa's goal ensured he remains among the Premiership's leading marksmen, joining Khama Billiat and William Manondo on 12 goals.

Referee Allan Bhasvi had no hesitation pointing to the spot after Rauzhi was upended in the box and the visitors gamely took the punishment.

Highlanders would double their lead in the 37th through McKinnon Mushore, who slotted home from close range.

With the victory, Bosso moved into third position on the long table with 44 points while ZPC are 12th with 34 points.

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu was thrilled with the victory.

"It was a positive result for us. It helped us get into a better position.

"We had several chances in the first half and l thought we could have buried this game in the first half with the chances we created but it's not easy when you are playing a team like ZPC Kariba given they are one of the teams that have conceded fewer goals this season," Kaindu said. ZPC Kariba coach Newton Chitehwe felt the electricity men should have returned from Barbourfields with at least a point.

"We created good chances in their box which we could not convert.

"I think we conceded two goals from defensive blunders. The introduction of our youngsters in the second half helped us get into the game.

"It's disappointing that the trusted guys did not deliver. However, I am confident we will survive relegation," Chitehwe said.

Highlanders dominated possession in the first half. After 33 minutes, Rauzhi created space for himself inside the box after dribbling a couple of defenders but his final shot went wide.

Just before the break, Rauzhi found himself through on goal but his attempt from close range did not trouble the goalkeeper.

After 68 minutes of play, Andrew Mbeba had a free-kick from the edge of the box go over the bar.

Moments later, Gillian Nyathi shot from a distance but could not find the target.

Teams:

Highlanders: R Pitisi, A Mbeba, T Dube, A Ndlovu, P Muduhwa, M Mushore, L Chikuhwa (M Ncube 80'), McKinnon Mushore, B Ncube (N Ndlovu 63'), G Nyathi, Never Rauzhi

ZPC Kariba: T Munditi, K Madima, N Gurende, B Makuture, C Dzingai, C Muleya, B Zuberi (I Sibelo 46'), C Munyanyi, L Murape, S Ngala (T Makaripe 46')