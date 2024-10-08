Zimbabwe: AI Adoption to Foster Economic Growth, Address Social Woes

The adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by developing countries is expected to channel economic growth, improve the provision of public services and help address socio-economic challenges.

For urban dwellers, this has proved to be a much-needed advancement for efficiency in both learning and professional spaces.

AI can be understood as the ability of a digital computer or computer-controlled robots to perform tasks commonly associated with intelligent human beings. This technological advancement, if adopted well, can be essential for students in conducting research and assignments.

According to the World Economic Forum report, 'Shaping the future of learning 2024', the adoption of AI can enable educators to split their administrative tasks and create more time for student engagements.

The integration of AI into the educational system presents an opportunity to equip learners with knowledge and skills for the future.

This technological development which seeks to ease the learning experience, however, remains something for urban students and educators in most developing countries as rural communities continue to battle the digital divide.

The digital divide is understood as the economic, educational and social inequalities between those who have computers and internet access and those who do not.

Most rural communities suffer from limited broadband coverage and can barely connect basic phone calls. Some communities get their best signal in specific places and specific angles such as standing on hilly ground or using models designed from empty bottles balanced on a tree branch or at a certain corner at their homesteads.

In this regard, the adoption and implementation of technological trends such as AI by developing countries furthers an already existing divide, leaving rural communities decades behind the rest of the world.

In Zimbabwe, Government has made significant strides in uplifting rural schools and communities through the electrification of rural areas as well as the provision of computers to several schools. However, this has benefited a few institutions with many schools finding themselves limited to theory-based computer lessons.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the education curriculum was forced to adopt a digital learning platform through the introduction of e-learning. This required educators and learners to connect and have virtual lessons via platforms such as Google Meet and Zoom. This was, however, an urban-centred system and rural children faced a major setback as most did not have access to mobile phones or internet connectivity.

Young people growing up in rural communities are the most affected as they battle the need to be relevant in a digitally evolving world, catching up with the latest trends and global disconnection.

Urban youth have an advantage in exploiting AI through available platforms at their schools. Those who come from families that cannot afford Wi-Fi or basic data charges can take advantage of the study packages offered by their local community libraries as well as the several innovation hubs nearby.

It cannot be disputed that there are many young people loitering in the streets who do not have basic information on these modern technological trends. However, the predicament faced by those growing up in rural areas is greater.

Zimbabwe recently welcomed Starlink, an internet network that is expected to ease the digital divide by offering affordable and reliable connections to all parts of the country. While the network has been highly praised by those who have already accessed it, many rural communities are waiting to witness the possibility of internet coverage. This development also raises questions of affordability as a significant number of rural folks are disadvantaged.

In an interview, Chief Dakamela of Nkayi in Matabeleland North province attested to this, saying global technological trends seem to elude rural communities.

"Globalisation and digitalisation are a good thing. However, there is an exclusion of rural communities in development initiatives. What has been going on is the conceptualisation of poverty to be a thing for rural areas, with poverty being given a rural face.

"Many rural schools and other institutions do not have basic mobile network connections, especially looking at communities such as Nkayi. The issue of CALAs in schools has been a challenge for many rural schools as learners fail to access the internet for research and now the use of AI as a learning tool is far from being a reality in rural schools.

"The recent introduction of Starlink in Zimbabwe, which seemingly has a good package and is said to be affordable to most Zimbabweans, does not really address the rural community question. Rural communities in Zimbabwe are underdeveloped, meaning there are no industries and there are very limited employment opportunities. Most rural folks trade with basic commodities and there is very limited cash circulation. Therefore, as much as it seems to be a cheaper way of being part of the digital world, the Starlink packages are still expensive for rural communities", said Chief Dakamela.

He said there is, however, an opportunity of such trends being adopted by rural communities if the Government was to consider channelling funds towards such.

"If the government can consider funding and facilitating the availability of such development initiatives at central points such as business centres and secondary schools, learners and other young people in rural communities can stand to benefit and catch up to the fast-paced digital world", he said.

It has also been noted that the existing digital divide is problematic for tertiary institutions as new students with rural backgrounds often struggle to catch up and deliver on assignments. Tertiary institutions are located in urban spaces, forcing learners from rural schools to migrate and adapt to new environments. Part of the adaption process includes basic computer literacy and the use of platforms such as Microsoft Office and researching on relevant internet sources. With the ever-evolving technologies, learners find themselves having to also familiarise themselves with tools such as AI.

This is also coupled with theories and tons of information from their respective programs and at the end of the day, it may become too much pressure for an average learner with limited internet background.

National University of Science and Technology (Nust) Journalism and Media Studies lecturer and digital media expert, Mr Bhekizulu Tshuma, said it is difficult for lecturers to bring these learners up to speed due to the pressure of finishing modules and limited time.

"Students from rural areas usually lag behind because of their disadvantaged backgrounds characterised by lack of ICT exposure. When they get to tertiary institutions, there is limited time for lecturers to bring them up to speed and this surely puts a strain on their academic experience., said Mr Tshuma.

He emphasised the need for infrastructural development in rural communities as a way of making sure that they are not left behind in this global movement of digitalisation.