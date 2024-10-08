Zimbabwe: Diamond Platnumz Shines With 'Komasava' Effect At KMF

He came, he performed and conquered!

This best describes the visiting Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz performance at the just ended Kadoma Music Festival (KMF).

His polished act gave merrymakers, who started trickling in Kadoma on Friday ahead of the Saturday show, a good run for their money.

Diamond Platnumz who came with his full band, including dancers, put up a dazzling performance, especially when he performed his hit song, "Komasava" which features American star Jason Derulo.

Unlike other renowned entertainers famed for their arrogance, Diamond Platnumz took turns to appreciate Zimbabweans for their loyalty.

"Hello Zimbabwe, I have missed you and it feels good to be back. I have my brothers here and I want to perform with them," he said after calling King 98 and Jah Prayzah.

With King 98 they performed 'Kachiri' which wowed the crowd and then Jah Prayzah came on stage to perform 'Watora Mari.'

As expected, he came and rekindled the old memories with stars Jah Prayzah and King 98.

A passionate performer, Diamond Platnumz rekindled his "bromance" with King 98 when the duo performed the song 'Kachiri'.

The huge hit was recorded in 2020 before the death of philanthropist and King 98's dad and benefactor. The Tanzanian crowd-pleaser then shared the stage with Jah Prayzah as they did the song 'Watora Mari', much to the delight of fans.

It was more like a karaoke session as fans could be heard sing along to the tune. Diamond Platnumz took the opportunity to announce that he was working with Jah Prayzah on his next project.

"We have a song with Jah Prayzah which is coming soon. It is good working with him and I am happy."

The Tanzanian superstar brought his 'A game' with his dancers who delivered an impressive act.

Surprisingly, Diamond Platnumz brought his two kids from South Africa who wanted to watch him perform.

"They flew in yesterday (Friday) with their maid to come and watch me perform and it is their first time in Zimbabwe. I would like to thank the promoters and special mention goes to my friend Zodwa Mkandla."

Well, fun was had but that was not all as the festival brought together artistes such as Winky D, Alick Macheso, Saintfloew, Gemma Griffiths and Kurai Makore, among others.

Although the marketing and planning process started in Harare, the party was at Odyssey which was packed to the brim.

A massive attendance was recorded at this year's third edition of the show.

Festival organiser Tichaona Mharadze had every reason to be seen walking with a spring in his step.

On the local front, festival-goers were treated to good music as sons of departed and living legends were given a platform to strut their stuff.

The late John Chibadura has every reason to be smiling in his grave as his sons Simba, Knowledge and John (Junior) left an impression in Kadoma.

The three, who front Tembo Brothers, made their job easier by playing sing-along tracks like "Mudiwa Janet", "Mukadzi Wamakandiroorera" and their trending single "Hossana" much to the delight of fans.

Chimurenga music heir apparent, Kurai Makore, had a good day in office as he was rewarded for his hard work. He was returning for this festival for the third time in a row.

His latest single "Tombi" was the crowd's favourite.

While Chimurenga fans are missing its founder Thomas "Mukanya" Mapfumo, Kurai has been doing his best to keep the family legacy going.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He reminded many of the real Mukanya who takes the stage seriously.

Alick Macheso's sons, Esau and Tatenda, were also given a chance to perform the event.

Gemma Griffiths and Saintflow gave fans variety.

Winky D had a good day in office as he delivered a flawless act and Jah Prayzah was at his usual best as he came well-prepared for the event.

Macheso was the closing act that night who had to be stopped by his management as he was to perform until 7am.

"He loves his job and if you don't stop him, he can go on for hours," said a senior member of his team.

The stage and lighting were superb, befitting an international festival of this magnitude.

It was encouraging to note that event organisers managed to control hooliganism and chaos, which marred previous events.