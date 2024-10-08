Zimbabwe: Fake Doctor in Court Today

Taurai Prosper Vanhuvaone, who has been in the media spotlight for allegedly masquerading as a doctor, is set to appear in court today for routine remand.

Vanhuvaone's case grabbed headlines following his arrest and subsequent release on bail, only for him to be re-arrested at Mpilo Central Hospital last Monday.

Last week, Vanhuvaone was rearrested by the police on charges of breaching his bail conditions after being spotted at Mpilo Central Hospital. However, he was later released after his alibi checked out.

He had previously been granted US$100 bail by a Bulawayo magistrate, with the State finding no compelling reasons to deny bail.

His bail conditions required him to reside at his stated address, report to the police once a week and avoid interfering with State witnesses until the matter was finalised.

On the day of his re-arrest, Vanhuvaone was seen near Mpilo Central Hospital's children's ward, which triggered the police's intervention. Bulawayo's deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, said Vanhuvaone was apprehended after encountering a victim who raised the alarm.

Vanhuvaone had reportedly promised the individual a place at the Mpilo School of Nursing in May.

"He lives in Barbourfields and was on his way to Green Span. He took a short cut through the hospital when he bumped into one of his alleged victims. The hospital's security responded promptly, alerting the police, who detained him for questioning before verifying his alibi and releasing him under surveillance," said Asst Insp Msebele.

Vanhuvaone is accused of masquerading as a doctor at Mpilo Central Hospital under the false identity of Prosper Mpofu. He faces two counts of fraud and one of misrepresentation. An internal investigation revealed that Vanhuvaone operated undetected from an office within the hospital for almost two years. He allegedly expanded his fraudulent operations to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), deceiving patients and staff there as well.

The Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA), represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, has expressed concern over the incident, calling for a thorough investigation into hospital operations. Residents fear that Vanhuvaone's activities pose a serious threat to public safety.