Zimbabwe: Zim Poised to Become a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub

Zimbabwe stands at the forefront of a transformative opportunity in the global lithium-ion battery market, driven by its rich lithium deposits and strategic international partnerships, particularly with China.

As the world increasingly embraces green energy solutions to mitigate climate change, lithium batteries have emerged as a pivotal technology for electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy systems.

President Mnangagwa's recent ban on the export of raw lithium ore mandates that all lithium mining companies in Zimbabwe beneficiate the mineral domestically, setting the stage for local battery production.

The partnership with China, the leading manufacturer of lithium batteries, is crucial for Zimbabwe's ambitions. The Chinese company Sinomone Resource Group, which runs Bikita Minerals has invested US$500 million into the country, focusing on lithium production and establishing a battery manufacturing plant. This investment not only enhances Zimbabwe's industrial capacity, but also aligns with China's broader commitment to Africa's modernisation and industrialisation, as highlighted by the US$50 billion pledged during the recent Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Zimbabwe can establish advanced lithium battery factories by tapping into this funding, creating jobs and stimulating local economies.

This financial support can be directed towards improving infrastructure and technological capabilities, ensuring that Zimbabwe remains competitive in the rapidly evolving green energy sector.

Collaboration with China also opens avenues for technological exchange in battery manufacturing.

The Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) is set to begin commercial production of lithium batteries for passenger vehicles, having developed prototype cells from purified lithium phosphate.

By partnering with Chinese firms, Zimbabwe can gain access to cutting-edge technologies and expertise in battery production processes, which are essential for scaling up operations and improving product quality.

This exchange of knowledge will be crucial for Zimbabwe as it seeks to establish itself as a hub for lithium-ion battery manufacturing.

Training programmes and joint ventures can facilitate skill development among local engineers and technicians, ensuring that the workforce is equipped to meet the demands of a growing industry. Last week, the Society of Economic Geologists drawn from 16 countries visited Bikita Minerals to appreciate the world class lithium deposits at the mine, a situation which will also showcase Zimbabwe and open investment lines in the battery manufacturing sector.

Speaking to the media during the tour, Mrs Gayle Hansen, who is responsible for Field Trips in the Geological Society of Zimbabwe said together the Geological Survey of Zimbabwe organised the trip for the Society of Economic Geologists to come and appreciate lithium production in the country

"So the Society of Economic Geologists has many thousands of members throughout the world. They're based in Denver, Colorado, and this year they have chosen to have their conference in Windhoek in Africa," Ms Hansen said.

"So I believe the last time they were in Africa was 2008. So it is a long overdue visit from the geologists of the world to Africa. And as part of that conference, we are having two field trips in Zimbabwe.

"One is on lithium and the other is on the Great Zimbabwe (monuments). So this is the group that has come from all over the world to look at the lithium deposits of Zimbabwe. We are at the fabulous, world-famous Bikita mine that people have been waiting all their lives to come to because this is a very well-known mine throughout the world."

She said there was a mineral called Bikitaite on the world market and so all geologists have heard of Bikita because the mineral was actually named after Bikita. Kamativi is also one of the major lithium producers in Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa has been preaching beneficiation of local minerals to maximise on foreign currency earnings for the economic development and signalling the intention to ensure the country stops exporting its minerals in their raw form.

Exporting the minerals in such a form meant losing huge revenues to other countries who will beneficiate the row minerals into products.

In his remarks during the commissioning of Bikita Minerals' US$300 million Spodumene and Palatine plants in November last year, President Mnangagwa said the Government was determined to see its citizenry deriving maximum benefits from mining activities.

The President commended Sinomine Resource Group for taking heed of the Government's call for beneficiation and value addition of lithium ores by investing US$300 million into various stages of the project.

The investment represented the Second Republic's efforts to consolidate the country's position as a regional and global hub for lithium mining and related industries.

Last year, President Mnangagwa also commissioned the US$300 million lithium mine at Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe in Goromonzi after the plant was constructed in a record nine months.

Earlier in June 2021, the President had also commissioned a pilot petalite processing plant at the same mine which was a precursor to the bigger and more advanced processing plant with a total capacity of 4,5 million tonnes per year.

Establishing a lithium battery factory in Zimbabwe is not just an economic opportunity but a vital step in the continent's efforts to combat climate change.

Africa is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, and transitioning to renewable energy sources is essential for sustainable development.

By producing lithium batteries locally, Zimbabwe can support the growth of solar power initiatives, which are increasingly important for homes, industries, and agriculture.

Local companies, such as Verify Engineering in Mutare, are already producing lithium-ion batteries, contributing to the solar power market and enhancing energy access across the region. This local production reduces reliance on imported batteries and fosters a green economy that aligns with global sustainability goals.

With its rich lithium deposits and strategic partnerships, Zimbabwe is poised for rapid economic growth.

The global push towards green energy and electric vehicles presents a unique opportunity for the country to capitalise on its natural resources.

By investing in lithium battery manufacturing and fostering international collaborations, Zimbabwe can enhance its industrial base, create jobs, and contribute to the global fight against climate change.

As the world moves towards a greener future, Zimbabwe's role as a lithium-ion giant could significantly transform its economy and position it as a leader in sustainable energy solutions.