Zimbabwe: Zimparks Adds Four New Board Members

Government has appointed new board members for the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks), at a time the Parks and Wildlife are facing both human and climate challenges.

ZimParks, in terms of the Parks and Wildlife Act (Chapter 20:14) as read with the Public Entities Act Corporate Governance Act (Chapter 10:31) has appointed four new board members, increasing the number of the entities' overall board to eight in total.

The newly-appointed board members include Retired General Sibangumuzi Khumalo, Lesley Ncube, Mary Moses and Cecilia Dubiwa.

During the inauguration meeting for the new board members held at the ZimParks head office in Harare last week, the Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, called on the board to actively contribute to the overall performance of one of the country's key parastatals. Their designations were not clear at the time of going to print.

"ZimParks is one of the parastatals that has been doing well as it was number eight in terms of performance in 2023.

"ZimParks is also up to date with its Annual General Meetings therefore I expect to see ZimParks excelling even further under the Board's guidance.

"As board members, you will play a vital role in shaping the Authority's strategy, ensuring effective governance and representing the organisation with integrity," she said.

Minister Nyoni explained the mandate of the board is to align its programmes to Vision 2030 and NDS1.

"I expect the board to be ethical, professional and moral in all sectors. Your mandate as the board is to provide oversight on the Authority's functions in terms of the Parks and Wildlife Act, to ensure effective governance, transparency and accountability, to develop and implement a comprehensive strategic plan, to oversee financial management, risk management and resource allocation.

"To represent the organisation's interests and values, to enhance organisational effectiveness and efficiency and to foster a culture of innovation and excellence," she said.

ZimParks is in charge of 13 percent of the land space in the country and 28 percent overall of land under conservation.