Zimbabwe: Tshinga Dube Loved Us All, Say Mourners

The rolling hills of national hero, Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube's farm in Shangani, Insiza District, Matabeleland South Province, stood in solemn silence, their usual bustle replaced by the soft murmur of hundreds gathered to pay their respects.

The air was heavy with a sense of loss as the mourners, some clad in black, assembled at his stately homestead to bid farewell to the national icon.

Shortly after 11am, the roar of a military helicopter broke the serenity, announcing its slow descent onto the farm.

As the helicopter landed, its noise mingled with the gentle gusts of wind sweeping across the fields.

Once on the ground, the casket was carefully removed from the helicopter and placed into a Doves Funeral hearse, marking the beginning of a procession that would pay homage to a man whose influence spanned both the national stage and his intimate community.

Leading the procession were members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), their uniforms a stark reminder of Dube's illustrious military career.

Close behind followed family members, heads bowed in grief, holding onto cherished memories of a man who had dedicated his life to his country.

A hush fell over the crowd as the hearse finally pulled to a stop.

The door opened, revealing the polished mahogany coffin draped in the Zimbabwean flag --green, gold, red, and black, its colours reflecting a life dedicated to the country's liberation struggle, post-independence leadership, and philanthropy.

Six pallbearers, with the precision of soldiers honouring one of their own, lifted the casket and carried it to an open space.

Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube

Among those present were relatives, service chiefs, Zanu PF members, politicians, military, and business spheres.

Veterans of the liberation struggle, many of them his comrades-in-arms, stood shoulder-to-shoulder with local villagers, their faces etched with the weight of shared memories.

Tshinga Dube's family, led by his wife and children, sat at the front.

His widow, with tears streaking down her cheeks, was supported by close family members.

At intervals, she raised her head to look at the casket, her eyes filled with a mixture of sorrow and pride.

This was the man who had stood by her side for decades, a man whose legacy would now live on, not just in history books, but in the fields around her, in the farm they had built together.

His son, Dr Heron Dube, spoke of his father's profound impact on their family.

"Despite being involved in national issues that often kept him away, my father always made time for us, encouraging us to study. He was a father to many children and loved them all," he said.

Dr Dube said his father taught them the importance of unity as a family.

"We are grateful for the values he instilled in us. I'm a doctor providing a service to the nation thanks to his teachings. My father will be remembered for being a principled and straightforward person who knew what he wanted," he said.

Dr Dube said his father was kind and would always protect them from any harm.

His sister-in-law, Mrs Rosemary Sipepa Nkomo, described Rtd Col Dube as both romantic and responsible. She recounted a story of how he had surprised her by gifting her an expensive perfume, unaware that he was courting her younger sister, Nomathemba, who later became his wife.

"When he opened up on his relationship with my sister, I then remembered the perfume that he bought me. They would get married on 30 December 2005. Dube, upon hearing that someone was in distress, wouldn't leave them in that position," said Mrs Sipepa Nkomo.

She spoke of Rtd Col Dube's unwavering desire to help those in need.

"He assisted a lot of children to get employed. We have so many children who are serving in the army, and police and some as nurses because of him," said Mrs Sipepa Nkomo.

Reflecting on his final days, she shared that Rtd Col Dube's health had seriously deteriorated.

"He underwent dialysis three times a week, which is no easy feat. I want to thank my sister for standing by him during this difficult time, ensuring he was well-fed and supported until the end," said Mrs Sipepa Nkomo.

She said Rtd Col Dube showed unwavering commitment to his political party, ZANU PF.

"He loved his party dearly. Even when he was ill, he would attend meetings. Nothing could separate him from his political commitments," said Mrs Sipepa Nkomo.

ZANU PF Politburo member Cde Molly Mpofu expressed her condolences, noting that all efforts had been made to save Rtd Col Dube's life.

"He was a no-nonsense man who stood firm in his beliefs. I was not surprised when President Mnangagwa declared him a national hero even before the province had submitted his papers for consideration," she said.

Local farmer, Mr Donald Khumalo, described Rtd Col Dube as a national asset whose contributions advanced the development of the Matabeleland region.

"He was deeply concerned with issues such as unemployment, the re-industrialisation of Bulawayo, water shortages, and poverty alleviation. He was an embodiment of knowledge and his death is a great loss to the nation," he said.

Rtd Col Dube passed away on Thursday evening due to kidney failure, and President Mnangagwa conferred national hero status upon him the following day. The President described Dube as a grounded revolutionary who significantly contributed to the liberation and development of the country.

He is expected to be buried at the National Heroes Acre on Wednesday. Today, a funeral service will be held at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, with residents encouraged to give him a befitting send-off.