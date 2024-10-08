Zimbabwe: Zim Paediatric Therapist Shines in USA

FRESH from making history as the only African representative at an international symposium in Italy, Bulawayo paediatric therapist, Dr Precious Madzimbe, has achieved yet another milestone by representing Zimbabwe at the prestigious 2024 International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders.

The congress, organised by the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society (MDS), took place in Philadelphia, USA, and was attended by over 5 000 medical professionals from around the world.

Dr Madzimbe was the sole Zimbabwean participant at the congress, which focused on advancing clinical practices, scientific research and patient care in neurology and movement disorders.

Sharing his experiences, Dr Madzimbe said he was excited about applying what he had learned to push the boundaries of paediatric physiotherapy in Zimbabwe.

"The congress was packed with sessions designed to foster knowledge sharing, from state-of-the-art lectures to hot topic reviews, skills workshops and teaching courses. We explored movement disorders like Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, dystonia and Huntington's disease with a focus on the latest research and clinical advancements," he said.

One of the congress' highlights, according to Dr Madzimbe, was the inclusion of video sessions, where complex movement disorder cases were analysed by global experts. These discussions, he said, provided invaluable insights that will help enhance diagnostic skills and foster a collaborative spirit among clinicians, trainees and researchers.

"The event also covered new treatment options, including pharmacological interventions, innovative surgical techniques like deep brain stimulation, and non-pharmacological therapies such as physiotherapy and rehabilitation. Once implemented, these could revolutionise Zimbabwe's medical field," said Dr Madzimbe.

He noted the inter-disciplinary nature of the congress, which brought together professionals from neurology, psychiatry, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and neurobiology.

The event reinforced the need for a comprehensive approach to treating movement disorders, addressing both motor and non-motor symptoms.

The congress also served as a valuable platform for emerging professionals, offering career development opportunities through mentorship programmes and networking events.

Dr Madzimbe stressed how post-doctoral fellows, medical residents, and early-career researchers engaged with senior clinicians and scientists, nurturing the next generation of leaders in movement disorder research and treatment.

"These exchanges are essential for nurturing the next generation of leaders in movement disorders research and treatment. The congress also highlighted the global nature of movement disorder care, with participants from over 70 countries," he said.

"Special attention is given to low-resource settings, with sessions dedicated to overcoming challenges faced by healthcare professionals in those regions."

Another key focus of the congress was providing care in low-resource settings. Special sessions highlighted the challenges faced by healthcare professionals in those regions and how to adapt to the latest advancements in specific clinical environments.

Dr Madzimbe said he shared Zimbabwe's experiences and forged valuable connections with international experts to help improve patient care in the country.

He said companies specialising in neuro-imaging, genetic testing, therapeutic devices, and novel drug therapies exhibited their products, providing hands-on demonstrations of the tools that are shaping the future of movement disorder management.

"This was eye-opening and I managed to share my own experiences from Zimbabwe and also forged new relations in the field, with the hope of advancing our own country," said Dr Madzimbe.

He said the congress stands out, not just as an educational event, but also as a gathering where professionals can exchange ideas and form new collaborations.

"For many attendees, including those from low and middle-income countries, this congress represents a vital opportunity to learn from international leaders and bring back knowledge to enhance patient care in their home countries. It's multidisciplinary where all medical professionals attend," he said.