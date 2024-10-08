Zimbabwe: Jacaranda Music Festival Ends On High Note

Valerie Mpundu and Tanyaradzwa Tanyanyiwa

The Eighth Edition of Stanbic Jacaranda Music Festival exploded beyond expectations as legions thronged Thorn Park Polo Club for an evening session of the music fiesta.

Hordes of fans braved the chilly weather, sang and danced along to their favourite mixes from an array of disc jockeys and musicians who gave fine acts, leaving memories etched on the minds and hearts of many.

On Saturday, songstress Feli Nandi drew fans to the dancefloor with her hit song, "Mubayei" as she sang along off stage with crowds chanting the chorus word for word.

Her dancers were not to be outdone as they coordinated in spectacular routine. With the crowd still basking in the moments of Feli's hypnotising performance, Rax the DJ sampled nostalgic club bangers like Tanto Mentro and Devonte's 'Everyone falls in love', Brick and Lace's 'Love is wicked', Killer T's 'Kana Ndanyura' keeping fans up on their feet.

Zimdancehall singer Nutty O took to the stage warming up fans with 'Chekeche' and 'Kokai', acknowledging fans with a vibey performance of 'Handipere Power', icing it with an emotional performance of 'Safe', which he said was a dedication to his mother during the Covid-19 era pandemic.

DJ Neptune from West Africa gave a tremendous performance opening act with Master H's 'Butter Margarine' and swiftly switching to 'Kana Ndanyura' before sampling his personal favourites which included 'One by One' from Julian King. Neptune kept fiddling from local to regional bangers delighting the crowds earning himself a new name "Neptune Mhofela". Casper Nyovest who was much anticipated to bring the roof down managed to score consolation with 'Phumakim'.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Doc Shebeleza crooner failed to impress as he nearly sang his whole album trying to stop the crowd from leaving while he performed. He even tried to pull all tricks in the bag with 'Tito Mboweni' and 'Nokuthula' to no avail. Crowds continued to wander off finding exits. Fans hailed their top performers drawing score cards for best and worst performances of the evening.

Despite the evening's success, the same could not be said about the toilets as the once green lawn turned snow white with toilet paper covering a greater fraction of the outside area instead of the inside.

Yesterday's performance hosted Musa Keys, Backtrack Vocals (US.A.), Nomfusi, Idiope-Cuervoe Lento from Spain, James Sakala representing Zambia, Morda, St Emmo, Victoria Falls based outfit Mokoomba, Master H and Felo le Tee wrapping up on decks.