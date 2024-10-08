Zimbabwe: Zim Sees 19pc Jump in Q2 Tourist Arrivals

Oliver Kazunga — Zimbabwe"s tourist arrivals grew by 19 percent to 381 293 in the second quarter of this year from 320 592 in the same period last year on the back of the ongoing global tourism recovery.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, countries imposed travel restrictions and national lockdowns to contain the viral respiratory infection, which killed millions of people across the globe.

Countries across the globe gradually lifted the travel restrictions and national lockdowns in 2022 after containing the viral infection and putting in place World Health Organisation (WHO) approved safety protocols and guidelines.

And according to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), international tourism is expected to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels this year.

Tourism is one of Zimbabwe's fastest growing and strategic key sectors expected to drive the country's economic turnaround and the Government has made significant strides in the implementation of the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy, which seeks to grow the tourism economy to US$5 billion by next year. The National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy is anchored on Zimbabwe's vision to be a prime international tourist destination based on the judicious and sustainable exploitation of the unique assets of nature, culture, heritage and the built environment.

The strategy is informed by the Government's Vision 2030 of becoming an upper middle-income society characterised by increased investment, decent jobs and a populace free from poverty and corruption.

According to the Treasury Quarterly Bulletin for the period April to June, the rise in international tourist arrivals has also been influenced by the marketing efforts of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, which has promoted the country as a unique and appealing destination.

"Tourist arrivals grew by 18,9 percent from 320 592 recorded in the second quarter of 2023 to 381 293 in the second quarter of 2024.

"This significant rise in international tourist arrivals is attributed to the ongoing global tourism recovery and improved transportation infrastructure which has enhanced accessibility, as well as marketing efforts by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) in promoting Zimbabwe as a unique and appealing destination," it said.

During the quarter under review, the bulk of the tourists that visited Zimbabwe, totalling 254 869, from Africa against 235 828 recorded during the same period last year.

The Americas was on second spot in terms of tourist arrivals into Zimbabwe in the quarter ended June 30, 2024 during which the country recorded 36 107 arrivals from that part of the world, reflecting a 54,7 percent increase from 23 334 in the corresponding period last year.

Zimbabwe received 24 582 tourists from Asia in the second quarter of the year, a 63,3 percent increase from 15 056 registered in the same period in 2023 while arrivals from Europe improved by 40,8 percent to 54 872 from 38 958.

However, arrivals from the Middle East declined by 44,6 percent to 1 131 in the quarter under review from 2 042 in the same period last year while arrivals from Oceania increased by 81,1 percent to 9 732 from 5 374.

During the same period, Zimbabwe also registered an upward trend in average hotel occupancies from 46 percent recorded in the second quarter of 2023 to 50 percent.

"Consequently, tourism receipts are estimated to have increased by 15 percent from US$220 million in 2023 to US$252 million in 2024 on account of rising international tourism in addition to improved domestic spending," said the quarterly bulletin.

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi is on record saying the significant growth being registered in the country's tourism and hospitality sector was a result of her ministry's new industry strategy that places a deliberate and increased focus on the country's heritage. This emphasis on people and culture, fauna, flora, geology, landscapes and the resultant food culture was the key determinant for Zimbabwe's comparative advantage.