Zimbabwe: Chitembwe Blasts Nees, Zifa

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe yesterday launched a tirade aimed at national team gaffer Michael Nees and the football authorities at ZIFA.

Chitembwe was furious that he was not allowed to use his dependable captain Godknows Murwira in yesterday's Castle Lager Premier Soccer League blockbuster clash with bitter rivals Dynamos at Rufaro.

Murwira is among the few locally-based players called by Nees for the back-to-back 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Namibia in South Africa this week.

But Dynamos vice-captain Emmanuel Jalai and Murwira were not available for selection in an otherwise well-attended Harare derby after they were ordered by ZIFA to report to camp ahead of the departure for South Africa.

Ironically Dynamos goalkeeper Martin Mapisa who is also part of the Warriors side was allowed to feature in yesterday's match.

Zimbabwe and Namibia will take turns hosting each other at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.

Chitembwe felt there was no fairness because most of the players who are participating in these qualifiers were allowed to play for their respective teams across the globe, over the weekend.

"I don't mind what people think of what I say but I'm extremely disappointed with what happened with Godknows.

"He is our important player he is our captain and for that matter, we need him in important matches.

"This game was important for us but if some clown somewhere thinks he can make decisions on behalf of a team that I coach, it's very unfortunate," said Chitembwe.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Warriors vice-captain Marshall Munetsi featured for his French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims and scored yesterday, just moments after the end of the Harare Derby, which CAPS United won 2-1.

Khama Billiat scored for local side Yadah Stars on Saturday as he continued with his quest for the Golden Boot and Walter Musona featured as Premiership log leaders Simba Bhora consolidated their position at the top of the table with a win over Chicken Inn.

"Look (Cameroon goalkeeper) Andre Onana; they are also participating in the same competition that Zimbabwe are participating but he played today (yesterday) for his club (Manchester United against Aston Villa)," said Chitembwe.

"Khama Billiat played yesterday (on Saturday). Jordan Zemura played; they all played. But someone thinks he wants to change the way we think and this is not the first time our national team has participated in these competitions.

"What irks me most is the fact that, when coach Jairos Tapera was in charge, the PSL had refused to release the players and they had the right to do that because it was within the rules.

"People now tend to listen to an expat coach more than they listen to a fellow Africans. We don't need those things in our football.

"We don't want someone who comes in and thinks he is a big elephant in the room.

"What is more embarrassing is the fact that they went on to threaten players, that if you don't listen to this call up then we will not consider you for future assignments. What is that?

"This is clowning and people are grandstanding and it's just unfortunate," said Chitembwe.