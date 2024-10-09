Rwanda: Gilead Sciences, Rwanda's Ministry of Health and Africa CDC Collaborate to Support Rwanda's Marburg Virus Disease Response With Antiviral Therapeutic Donation

press release

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, October 8, 2024 — Gilead Sciences, Inc., in collaboration with Africa CDC and Rwanda's Ministry of Health, has donated 5,100 vials of remdesivir to support Rwanda's response to the Marburg Virus Disease (MVD). This emergency donation aims to provide treatment to those affected by the virus following negotiations led by Africa CDC.

Upon declaration of the outbreak on September 27, 2024, by the Ministry of Health of Rwanda, Africa CDC deployed senior response leaders to Kigali to assist with surveillance, lab testing, and research. While there is no approved cure for MVD, remdesivir is being supplied for emergency use as global vaccine and therapeutic trials, led by WHO, are underway.

Gilead is now coordinating directly with the Ministry of Health of Rwanda to enable getting treatment courses of remdesivir to patients in need across the affected regions.

Background

About Gilead SciencesGilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer and inflammation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Gilead led the pioneering work in the discovery and development of remdesivir, which was used extensively during the 2014/2015 Ebola outbreak in West Africa and was one of the drug candidates tested during the 2018 Ebola outbreak in the DRC under the PALM trial.

The drug will be donated for use under compassionate conditions.

Anu Osinusi, Vice President of Clinical Research for Hepatitis, Respiratory and Emerging Viruses, Gilead Sciences:

"The recent Marburg outbreak in Rwanda is one of the largest in history and while the country has built a strong public health system, filoviruses like Marburg can lead to significant morbidity and mortality. With Gilead's broad experience in virology, we are committed to helping support the response to this outbreak as efficiently as possible. Our immediate focus is working closely with government and health authorities to provide access in Rwanda to remdesivir for emergency use."

Minister of Health, Rwanda, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana:

"The partnership with Gilead Sciences and Africa CDC is crucial to our efforts in managing the Marburg Virus Disease outbreak. The donation of antiviral therapeutics, such as Remdesivir, will greatly support our response by providing a treatment option for the cases we are currently handling. We are grateful for the international collaboration that is helping Rwanda respond swiftly and effectively to this public health emergency."

Director General, Africa CDC, Dr. Jean Kaseya:

"This donation by Gilead Sciences is a testament to the power of global collaboration in public health. Africa CDC's role in facilitating this support underlines our commitment to ensuring that African Union Member States have access to the best available treatments in times of crisis. Together with the Rwandan Government and our partners, we are taking every step necessary to contain and manage this outbreak while advancing research on future countermeasures."