Sudan Emergency Rooms Endorsed for Nobel Peace Prize

Oslo — The grassroots humanitarian networks Sudan's Emergency Response Rooms (ERRs) have been endorsed by Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO) Director Henrik Urdal on his personal annual list for Nobel Peace Prize nominees, for their critical role in providing lifesaving aid amidst one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises.

In a statement on October 3, Urdal highlighted the ERRs' indispensable role in offering humanitarian assistance during a time of widespread displacement and insecurity in Sudan. The PRIO director included the EERs among his annual list of five candidates he personally believes are worthy of winning the Nobel Peace Prize, which will be awarded on October 11.

The ERRs emerged in 2019 during the pro-democracy protests that deposed ousted president Omar Al Bashir. "Operating in a decentralised manner, these groups deliver essential humanitarian assistance in a highly complex conflict environment, with limited access to communities, resources and infrastructure. Volunteers often operate in insecure areas, facing threats of harassment and violence", Urdal stated.

ERRs are unique in that they rely on community-driven efforts, rooted in the Sudanese tradition nafeer where communities come together to support one another in times of crisis. They have become crucial for areas where international aid is scarce due to ongoing violence.

"As 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the revised Geneva Conventions, which were developed to protect civilians during war, awarding this year's Peace Prize to a deserving humanitarian initiative such as the Emergency Response Rooms would highlight the critical importance of access to lifesaving aid in times of conflict", Urdal added.

PRIO nomination list

Each year, the PRIO Director releases an independent list of potential Nobel Peace Prize laureates. Though PRIO has no official affiliation with the Nobel Committee, "the PRIO Director's view on potential and worthy Nobel Peace Prize laureates is widely recognised and has been offered since 2002", according to the statement.

According to the Nobel Peace Prize website, a nomination may be submitted by any person who meets the nomination criteria, which include "directors of peace research institutes and foreign policy institutes". The PRIO statement clarifies that "Henrik Urdal abstains from using his right to nominate given his active role in commenting on the prize".

In addition to the ERRs, Urdal's 2024 list includes notable organisations such as the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), the International Court of Justice, and UNESCO alongside the Council of Europe.