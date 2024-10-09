Tanzania: Empowering Young Tanzanians to Choose Their Own Paths

KIGOMA REGION, The United Republic of Tanzania - Melania Zambiliti wanted something more for herself and her family; working part-time as a cleaner at a local restaurant in her village in the Kakonko District, the young mother of two was living with her in-laws and struggling to make ends meet.

So when she found an opportunity to join a local organization intent on improving conditions for young people in her area, she jumped on it.

The Upendo group was launched by peer educator Stephen Bikoko, a 30-year-old Tanzanian man passionate about empowering young people in his community with knowledge and skills to choose their own paths, careers and families.

In the United Republic of Tanzania, research shows 29 per cent of women, aged 20 to 24, were married by the age of 18, and 22 per cent of girls aged 15 to 19 have already given birth. Early marriage and motherhood mean girls' education is often interrupted, limiting their economic prospects in the future and perpetuating a cycle of poverty.

But it is not only girls who need support. Although efforts to implement comprehensive sexuality education - that is, age- and culturally appropriate information about sexual and reproductive health and rights - into the school curriculum have been ongoing for decades, significant gaps remain. Less than half of young people aged 15 to 24 are equipped with the knowledge to prevent HIV, for example.

That's where Mr. Bikoko's programme is stepping in to make a difference.

Safeguarding young people

Mr. Bikoko launched the Upendo group when he was only 20 years old, after attending a 'Safeguarding Young People' course, where he learned about sexual and reproductive health, gender-based violence, and entrepreneurship. The programme is run by the Kiota Women's Health and Development organization and supported by Switzerland and UNFPA, the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency.

"My commitment extended beyond the Upendo Group," he told UNFPA. "I got involved in community activities and spoke up about important issues. My voice resonated with community leaders, pushing them to take action and allocate resources where they were needed most."

Armed with his new skills, Mr. Bikoko established the group to encourage other young people to pursue their education and business ideas.

Among them was Ms. Zambiliti, who was determined to absorb all the economic and financial know-how she could to support herself and her family financially. Today, she is 22 years old and runs a successful business.

"After joining, I started cultivating sunflower farms, and the money helped me build this house," she said.

Equipping young people with self sufficiency

Ms. Zambiliti's family and friends were inspired by the turnaround in her fortunes - but she didn't stop there. "The Upendo group also helped me understand reproductive health. Now I can plan how many children to have and when to have them."

She decided to start using modern contraceptives and intends to make sure she's able to provide financially for the family she chooses to have.

The young members are not only earning their own income, they have also developed a strong sense of unity and purpose, said Mr. Bikoko. "Seeing young people come together to learn and work was inspiring. We did things like raising chickens and goats, and farming. It made money and brought us together. It shows how strong people can be when they work together."

The group also advocates against gender-based violence and harmful practices, and champions the importance of HIV awareness. "Since I learned about gender-based violence, I have provided various training sessions to groups in the community," explained Mr. Bikoko.

One of those groups is composed of boda boda - or motorcycle - drivers. Boda bodas are typically driven by young men from disadvantaged backgrounds, who earn small sums for transporting people on their bikes, but the informal nature of their work and driving late at night can leave them exposed to sexual exploitation and abuse.

With Mr. Bikoko's mentorship, they learned how to apply for loans granted by the local council to young people, women and people with disabilities who want to launch their own business.

"This came just when I needed it," said Joto Buberwa from the Kakonko District. He says he has faced uncomfortable situations where passengers would refuse to pay for rides with money, insisting on transactional sex instead.

"As a boda boda driver, I meet different women who sometimes [ask too much of me]. Having the courage to say no is really important. Thanks to Mr. Bikoko's training, I now have that courage."

Championing sexual and reproductive rights

The Safeguard Young People programme is being carried out across the Tanzanian mainland and on Zanzibar, focussing on regions with high rates of teenage pregnancy, adolescent HIV infections and child marriage rates.

Mr. Bikoko's initiative has so far helped hundreds of young people in his district to gain in-depth knowledge of sexual and reproductive health, how to recognize, prevent and respond to gender-based violence and harmful practices and raised awareness about HIV.

"I'm proud to have made a lasting difference in the lives of the young people here," Mr. Bikoko added. "Having this knowledge empowers us to make choices that will make us reach our dreams."