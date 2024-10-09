Ethiopia Picks Diplomat As New President

Ethiopia's parliament on Monday elected Foreign Minister Taye Atske-Selassie as the country's new president, a position that is largely ceremonial.

Taye replaces the outgoing President Sahle-Work Zewde, who has been in office since 2018.

The parliament elects the president and the prime minister's ruling party has a majority in the parliament. The appointment was confirmed following a joint session Monday by Ethiopia's two houses of parliament, the House of People's Representatives and the House of Federation, after returning from a two-month recess.

Shortly after he was sworn in, Taye vowed that Ethiopia will actively participate in peace and security efforts in the Horn of Africa, especially the conflict in Sudan.

Ethiopia will also "work to strengthen relationships with neighboring countries in all sectors," he said.

According to the state-run Ethiopian News Agency, Taye noted Monday that Ethiopia has signed a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland, establishing the foundation for the process to secure port rights and access to the sea.

"Numerous activities [are] underway to prevent unnecessary diplomatic friction [which] occurred due to the MOU and counter the campaign being carried out to tarnish the image of the country," he said.

The agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland is seen by Somalia as an infringement on its sovereignty.

Taye, government-run media reported, made the case Monday that because Ethiopia is a full member of the intergovernmental organization BRICS - named after its original most prominent members, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- it will create an opportunity to enhance the country's political, economic and social heritage and develop more balanced relationships with other nations.

Speaking on domestic conflict, Taye expressed the government's readiness to hold peace talks with any group in the country. He noted, however, that the government is the only entity that can legitimately use physical force in Ethiopia.

"The monopoly of violence must belong to government and government institutions," he said.

Belachew Girma, an Ethiopian lawyer specializing in constitutional matters and human rights, expects Taye will have a smooth tenure.

"Given his extensive experience in diplomacy and his tenure as a cabinet member, I don't believe he will face the same executive pressures as his predecessors," Girma said.

"The president's role isn't just about validating and approving the government's plans. It might also involve proposing or directing initiatives."

Taye has become the sixth president since the overthrow of the former authoritarian military rulers, known as the Derg, in May 1991, and the fifth since the adoption of the country's current constitution in 1995.

Taye has been serving as the country's foreign minister since February. Prior to his current role, he held the position of foreign policy adviser to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, since January 2023.

He also served as Ethiopia's ambassador to Egypt and permanent representative to the United Nations in New York.

Abiy extended his gratitude to the outgoing president, Sahle-Work, for her service in the last six years. Abiy also extended his best wishes to the newly appointed president.

Asmamaw Ayenew contributed to this report.