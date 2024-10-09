Kenya: 180,000 National ID Cards Remain Uncollected At Huduma Centres

8 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Public Service and Human Capital Development Cabinet Secretary, Justine Muturi, has disclosed that 180,000 National Identity Cards remain uncollected at various Huduma Centres across the country.

Speaking during the launch of the 2024 Customer Service Week, which runs from October 7 to October 13, Muturi further revealed that in addition to the uncollected IDs, 47,000 driving licenses and 54,000 birth certificates are also awaiting collection by applicants.

This comes as the National Registration Bureau (NRB) urged Kenyans to pick up the piled-up documents.

Between August 12 and 26, 2024, the NRB production center received an additional 108,697 National ID card applications, adding to the growing backlog.

By August 26, 2024, a total of 476,167 printed National ID cards had not been collected from NRB registration offices and Huduma Centres countrywide.

Nairobi County leads with the highest number of uncollected IDs at 55,327, followed by Kiambu (37,708), and Nakuru (28,581).

Other counties facing similar challenges include Kisumu (18,529), Mombasa (17,140), Kisii (15,842), Murang'a (13,627), Uasin Gishu (13,155), Kajiado (12,533), and Bungoma (12,053).

Muturi emphasized the government's commitment to expediting the process of issuing crucial documents such as ID cards by scaling up services at Huduma Centres.

"We are working to make sure that services like renewing a driver's license are available in more Huduma Centres," he said, adding that the government aims to ensure Kenyans receive their documents in a timely manner through expanded access to services.

